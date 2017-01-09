Liverpool are interested in former Real Madrid man Jese Rodriguez, according to reports from Italy.

The 23-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but has struggled to establish himself under manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has made just one start for the Ligue 1 champions and has already been linked with a move away from the club.

It was initially thought that Rodriguez had reached an agreement with La Liga side Las Palmas – his hometown club – but the player’s representatives have denied such speculation.

Speaking on behalf of Rodriguez, Armando Ufarte told Le10Sport: “But all we've done is declared intent. There has been nothing but speculation.

“Despite his recent difficulties, he has suitors from various countries. But we need to know what PSG’s position is, first.”

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have been linked with a move for the player, while Roma, AC Milan and Tottenham have also been touted as potential bidders.

The bid to land Quincy Promes could be set to take a setback after the player’s current wage packet at Spartak Moscow was revealed.

The Mail on Sunday claims Promes earns around £7m a year – and it’s believed Liverpool aren’t willing to match such a fee.

Promes is said to be keen on a move to Anfield so may need to take a wage cut to stand any chance of forcing the deal through.

Meanwhile, outcast Mamadou Sakho has been linked to Southampton.

The defender has been told he can leave the club this month after falling out of favour under manager Jose Klopp.

According to the Daily Mirror, Saints boss Claude Puel has identified his fellow Frenchman as a possible transfer target as he prepares to replace captain Jose Fonte.

Liverpool vs Plymouth Argyle player ratings







1/22 Loris Karius - 5 Had very little to do today with very few attacks from Plymouth.

2/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 His inexperience stood clear today – looked lost In his own position at times.

3/22 Joe Gomez - 5 It was a mediocre display – his job was made easier by a lack of Plymouth moves.

4/22 Lucas Leiva - 6 Began a number of Liverpool moves and defended bravely when required.

5/22 Alberto Moreno - 5 He made a number of good through balls, but his set pieces were all wasted.

6/22 Emre Can - 6 Battled relentlessly and was a key element to a number of Liverpool’s moves.

7/22 Kevin Stewart - 7 He was one of Liverpool’s only players with the confidence to pull the trigger in front of goal – even if his shooting could do with some work.

8/22 Ovie Ejaria - 6 His vision was impressive throughout which helped Liverpool use the width to break down the Plymouth defence.

9/22 Sheyi Ojo - 7 It was a energetic, confident display from the 19-year-old. He made a number of good runs and created some key chances.

10/22 Divock Origi - 6 Found himself in the right place at the right time, but failed to find a final product.

11/22 Ben Woodburn - 6 The 17-year-old made an impact whilst he was on the field. He looked confident and skillful with the ball at his feet.

12/22 Luke McCormick - 7 It was a confident performance from the keeper, who made a number of important saves throughout.

13/22 Gary Miller - 5 Appeared to be dragged out of his position at times, causing the defence to loss their shape.

14/22 Yann Songo’o - 6 Was an important aerial threat for Plymouth – made a number of vital clearances and interceptions. Getty Images

15/22 Jordan Slew - 6 Proved himself to be a threat going forward, but he gave away a number of silly fouls and could be more clinical in front of goal.

16/22 Graham Carey - 5 Reckless in his challenges at times and wasted a number of Plymouth’s few set pieces.

17/22 Jake Jervis - 5 A tediously mediocre performance for a man with such pace, that could have caused an upset against the Liverpool defence.

18/22 Sonny Bradley - 7 Plymouth’s best outfield player today – brave defending and kept the Plymouth defence organised.

19/22 Ben Purrington - 6 Cleared numerous chances away from inside the danger zone – disciplined performance overall.

20/22 Oscar Threlkeld - 4 Failed to make an impact throughout. Looked overwhelmed at times.

21/22 David Fox - 5 Incredibly quiet first half, but managed to find his feet as the game progressed and was a key element to the Plymouth midfield.

22/22 Paul-Arnold Garita - 6 Showed glimpses of brilliance when he used his pace and power but lacked service from the midfield.

Finally, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt has ruled out a move to Merseyside after being linked to the Reds.

“I would not be scared to dismiss Bayern [Munich] for a second time. The same goes for other clubs, too,” Brandt told Bild am Sonntag.

“Of course [a new Leverkusen deal] is possible. I feel very comfortable here and I know what I’ve got here. We’re constantly in good talks.

“If it were up to me, the summer would be the right time to reveal a decision. I don’t want to deal with this forever. It gets annoying and performances will suffer because of it.”