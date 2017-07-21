Virgil van Dijk has been separated from the Southampton squad and forced to train alone after telling the club he wants to leave.

The Dutchman was subject of intense interest from Liverpool earlier this summer, but with Jurgen Klopp having talked to the player without Saints' permission, the south coast club took action and forced Liverpool to drop their interest and apologise.

The drumbeat from Liverpool has become louder in recent weeks that any deal for Van Dijk may not be completely dead, culminating in Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino today declairing that the defender would be banished from the first-team squad after asking for a transfer.

“The boy said that he is not available to play because he wants to leave. This is the decision," said Pellegrino.

“I had to say 'if you don’t want to be involved because you don’t feel OK then you have to train alone until this period of time happens'."

Chelsea also retain an interest in the player, as do Manchester City, making a deal difficult for the confident Reds. But sources with a knowledge of the player's thinking believe he is bowled over by the prospect of working with Reds boss Klopp and his vision for what Liverpool can achieve.

Liverpool said earlier this summer in an unusual club statement that they had ended their interest in Virgil van Dijk ( Getty )

But Southampton are sure to demand a huge price for the Netherlands international should they acquiesce to his wishes, with the fee likely to top £60m and possibly even £70m.

Liverpool are continuing in their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, and rejected an offer from Barcelona for Coutinho this week.