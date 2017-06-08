Liverpool’s pursuit of Virgil van Dijk came to an ignominious end on Wednesday after the club were forced to apologise for allegedly ‘tapping up’ the Southampton centre-back.

Despite the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City also competing for his signature, Van Dijk was said to have chosen to move to Anfield following private discussions in Blackpool with manager Jürgen Klopp. Such talks were news to Southampton, who promptly threatened to report Liverpool to the Premier League for illegally approaching their player.

Liverpool then officially ended their interest in van Dijk and publicly apologised to Southampton, leaving their pursuit of the player dead in the water. Van Dijk was Liverpool’s number one summer target and their failure to capture him leaves their plans for this window back at square one.

Here, we look through seven possible alternatives to the Dutchman, plus one curveball...

Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli’s Koulibaly will be the preferred alternative for those Liverpool fans still reeling from their club’s farcical climbdown on Wednesday.

Like van Dijk, he is powerful and composed on the ball, but he has also attracted interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs and would not come cheaply.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, claims Chelsea had a €55m bid rejected for the 25-year-old Senegal international last summer.

Liverpool would probably have to stump up a similar figure - if not more - in order to bring Koulibaly to Anfield, but such a high-profile signing would at least ease the pain of the van Dijk blunder somewhat.

Stefan de Vrij

Reports in Italy on Thursday morning suggest de Vrij, an international team-mate of van Dijk, could also be of interest to decision makers at Anfield.

According to Sky Italia, the Lazio centre-back was the subject of a €20m bid from Anfield, only for that offer to be rejected outright by the Serie A club.

De Vrij is reportedly valued at a figure closer to €30m, despite the 25-year-old having only one year remaining on his current contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. However, according to Jamie Carragher, Sturridge has become irked at speculation linking him with a move away, suggesting he may yet stick around to prove himself. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 8/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

Michael Keane

Having caught the eye for Burnley this season, Keane has been widely linked with a return to his boyhood club Manchester United.

However, as The Independent revealed on Wednesday, the Old Trafford outfit have turned their attention to Benfica’s Victor Lindelof, downgrading Keane to only a ‘back-up option’.

With Keane’s future now less certain, Liverpool have the option of reviving their reported interest from a few months ago.

Jonathan Tah

The robust yet agile Tah would be seen as an ideal candidate to slot in alongside Joel Matip by many Liverpool supporters, but the likelihood of the Bayer Leverkusen prodigy arriving at Anfield remains remote for the time being.

Tah dismissed speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League earlier this year, claiming that he was happy with life at Bayer Leverkusen.

“We have reached the last 16 in the Champions League,” he said in January, before his side’s elimination to Atletico Madrid and Roger Schmidt’s dismissal. “If somebody wants to call it a stepping stone, I can only say: ‘You can’t ask for much more.’’

Want to know more? The Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke profiled him last year, noting that he “marries that technical skill and awareness with a size and athleticism that is almost unrivalled at the top of the European game.”

Kostas Manolas

Manolas is another centre-back to have been linked with a switch to Anfield in recent months, though credible reports of a solid interest in the player are thin on the ground.

Other top European clubs, including Internazionale, are leading the chase for the Greece international, whose contract expires in the summer of 2019.

Davinson Sanchez

Impressive despite Ajax’s lacklustre showing in their Europa League final defeat to Manchester United last month, Sanchez has the raw potential to develop into one of European football’s leading centre-backs.

Interest in the 20-year-old Colombian is high, but before casting their eye over the player, Liverpool may want to consider whether they are willing to take a gamble on a developing player or spend a similar amount of money on the finished product.

Inigo Martinez

The Real Sociedad defender was consistently linked with Liverpool two summers ago, before Brendan Rodgers' truncated fourth season in charge, only for the speculation to cool.

Klopp has shown no indication that he is interested in Martinez, who is nevertheless rated as one of La Liga’s better centre-halves.

Comfortable on the ball, Martinez is also left-footed, allowing him to play alongside Matip without the Cameroonian being forced to switch sides in the centre of defence.

Mamadou Sakho

And finally, the option few are considering, but the one that could save Fenway Sports Group a pretty penny.

There are fewer centre-backs more similar to van Dijk than Mamadou Sakho, the Liverpool outcast who impressed during the second half of the season while on loan at Crystal Palace.

A fan favourite, Sakho was exiled by Klopp last summer after disciplinary issues during the club's pre-season tour of the United States. Sakho had missed the end of the previous season after being suspended for an alleged doping violation; allegations which were later dismissed by Uefa.

Sakho's passing out of defence became a key component of Liverpool's attacking play during Klopp's first campaign and though he clearly feels the Frenchman can be a disruptive influence, could a return be the answer to Liverpool's problems?