Manchester City close on Benjamin Mendy and target Alexis Sanchez next with summer spend set to top £200m

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

After signing Kyle Walker from Tottenham on Friday, City are now targeting a similar player on the other flank and France international Mendy is the man that they want.

City have been negotiating with Monaco for weeks but they are now close to agreeing a fee for Mendy which is likely to be close to the £50m that City paid for Walker. Only the minor details of the deal remain to be agreed, as well as Mendy’s medical.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Mendy would be City’s second purchase from Monaco this summer after signing Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva for an initial £43m at the start of the window. Mendy’s arrival would take City’s spending towards the £200m mark, following Silva, Walker and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

They remain keen on Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who finally announced his desire to leave for Champions League football on Saturday. But City know that they would have to offer a huge fee, close to £70m, to land the Chile international.

Pep Guardiola’s squad fly to the United States for their pre-season tour on Monday. They will play Manchester United in Houston, Real Madrid in Los Angeles and Tottenham Hotspur in Nashville.

City hope that the Mendy deal can be completed in time for him to be part of the squad for the tour.