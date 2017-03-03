Manchester United are expected to let Wayne Rooney join another Premier League club this summer on a free transfer, new reports suggests.

Rooney’s future at the club has come under question in recent months, with the 31-year-old struggling to cement a first-team position for himself under manager Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, United’s all-time top goal-scorer has managed just eight Premier League starts this season having lost his place in the side to new-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Although Rooney’s contract runs out in 2019, United are allegedly prepared to let him walk away this summer.

The club are even willing to compensate the player for the remaining time on his £250,000-a-week deal in a bid to get him out of the door, The Sun reports.

This would make Rooney a free agent and United will not insist on any clauses restricting him from joining a Premier League rival.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman opened the door to Rooney earlier this week, insisting the forward would be more than welcome to return to Goodison Park.

Wayne Rooney - career in pictures







13 show all Wayne Rooney - career in pictures























1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

"What will happen at the end of the season?” he asked. “I don't know but in my opinion he is one of the players who can make Everton more stronger.

"It's all about what the player likes, what Manchester United needs to do, and we are not involved in that project.

"But every player that we at Everton think can make the team stronger is welcome to Everton."

Having recently rejected a multi-million move to China, there’s every chance Rooney could turn his expected release from United into an emotional return to his boyhood club.

