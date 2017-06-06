Bayern Munich are willing to cash in on bit-part players Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches this summer, according to reports in the German media.

The pair have both struggled for first-team football this season, with the newspaper Bild reporting that Bayern will be willing to offload the pair ahead of the new season so that they can make room for their own summer signings.

Both players are valued at around £30m by the German champions.

The news will be of interest to Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Sanches while Mauricio Pochettino has long wanted to bolster his squad with a pacy winger. Costa fits that bill.

Sanches and Costa both arrived at the Allianz Arena amid much hype and expectation, but the duo have struggled to live up to their billing.

Portuguese international Renato Sanches arrived in a £28m deal from Benfica, with the deal potentially rising to £60m dependent on the number of appearances he makes for both club and country.

The 19-year-old won the prestigious Golden Boy award shortly after joining the club but his first-team debut against Schalke was underwhelming and he has made just 16 further Bundesliga appearances since, often from the bench.

That has not detracted United from rekindling their interest in the midfielder, whom they had scouted extensively before he decided to join the German champions.

Sanches has struggled to displace Arturo Vidal ( Getty )

Spurs are meanwhile interested in Douglas Costa, who like Sanches has struggled for first-team football this season.

The Brazilian winger appeared in 43 games in all competitions last season, but has appeared less since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti and is firmly behind both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the pecking order.

Costa is valued at around £30m ( Getty )

Valued at £30m, Costa is at the top end of Tottenham’s transfer budget, as they seek to finance their new stadium. However, the sales of fringe players such as Moussa Sissoko and Vincent Janssen – not to mention the £40m Manchester City are expected to pay for Kyle Walker – could convince chairman Daniel Levy to spend big.

However Spurs will likely face competition for his signature from Champions League finalists Juventus, with Italian publication La Stampa reporting that the Serie A champions were preparing to lodge an opening bid of £21m.