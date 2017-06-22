Blaise Matuidi has opened the door to a move to Manchester United with his father admitting he is ready to listen to offers with his situation at Paris Saint-Germain growing more uncertain by the day.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for a deep-lying midfielder to play alongside Ander Herrera this summer which would allow Matuidi's fellow countryman Paul Pogba to push on further up the field with more freedom.

At 30-years-old the Frenchman is seen as a short-term, ready-made replacement for Michael Carrick, who signed a new one-year contract last week.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer. Getty

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

And with tensions behind the scenes, particularly with new sporting director Antero Henrique, growing Matuidi's father, Faria, has said his son is ready to test the market with only 12 months remaining on his current deal.

"A few weeks ago, Blaise was more interested in staying at PSG. Now the situation is much more mixed," he told La Parisien. "PSG, and in particular their new sporting director, have been slow to reveal their intentions.

"For that reason we’re listening attentively to the advances of other clubs. There’s a feeling, rightly or wrongly, that everything said [by PSG] in the past few months is now part of ancient history."

Matuidi is wanted to add Champions League experience although should he sign a new deal in the French capital Mourinho will turn to Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko instead, although Chelsea are thought to be front-runners for his signature.

Bakayoko's Monaco teammate Fabinho is also a long-term target while Nemanja Matic, whom Mourinho worked with at Chelsea, and Tottenham's Eric Dier are also options.

Mourinho is closing in on his second signature of the summer after adding Victor Lindelof from Benfica earlier this month with the Portuguese hopeful of securing both Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan before the club's pre-season tour of the United States in July.