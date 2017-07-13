When finishing the usual forensic analysis of his squad for summer transfer planning, Jose Mourinho last season decided he wanted to enhance five areas of the Manchester United team, but there were two specific positions he saw as higher priority than the rest.

One was obviously a goalscorer, and that has now been sorted with the signing of Romelu Lukaku - amid some sensation. The other is beginning to generate the same amount of commotion as that search given the situation of the targets, and is by many accounts even more important to Mourinho, the task he is most concerned with.

That is the pursuit of a defensive midfielder, a fulcrum, and is about so much more for the Portuguese than just necessarily filling a position in his team. It is about filling one of his real key positions, from where so much of the manager’s idea of football emanates.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Mourinho believes the pinpointing of the right individual for that role was “essential” in all of his best teams, and feels one of the major problems United had last season was that there was not enough balance in central midfield due to the lack of a natural holding player. That had more of an effect than just an improvised midfield. It meant the defence was much more exposed, and ensured attacking players - particularly Paul Pogba - didn’t quite have the same freedom he would have liked, or even the same assurance, so they could more willingly go forward.

Mourinho’s defensive midfielders offer that “balance to the team offensively and defensively”, but also so much more. These are the players he has variously described as his “tactical leader”, his “assistant coach on the pitch” and who he most charges with interpreting and applying the manager’s approach. They are the centre of the most organised part of the team, and are absolutely key to releasing the more expressive players in the team, allowing the whole side a greater fluency.

Even another of Mourinho’s true loyalist lieutenants in Didier Drogba recognised Claude Makelele as “the essential element” in their 2004-06 Chelsea side.

Whether United can benefit from a player as influential as him, Porto’s Costinha, Internazionale’s Esteban Cambiasso or Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso remains to be seen, but it is something that will be demanded of Eric Dier, Nemanja Matic, Radja Nainggolan, Julian Weigl or whoever does come to occupy that role. It is also thereby easy to see why Mourinho has been so interested in Matic again, even if he was good not quite as deeply great as his predecessors for the Portuguese. The simple fact is that the United manager trusts him.

Matic knows what Mourinho expects from their time together at Chelsea, and already deeply understands the manager’s call-card words to his defensive midfielders of “position, stability, control”.

All of this is precisely why the Portuguese would also prefer a player for the position who does not require any time to adapt so that United can begin firing straight away, but paramount is just being able to do the role, of offering more than just sitting and holding. It is about that player understanding, as Mourinho first began to comprehend himself with Costinha, his first great defensive midfielder at Porto in 2003.

“He was an essential player because he spoke to me a great deal, and he liked to understand the practices, the whys and wherefores,” Mourinho told biographer Luis Lourenco. “Thus, I had thought that in my absence, Costinha would be a vital player, as he would convey my ideas on the pitch. Costinha would basically be my ‘assistant coach’ on the pitch.”

Mourinho called Makelele the 'tactical leader' of his Chelsea team ( Getty )

Mourinho has offered similar words about all of Costinha’s successors, and they offer insight as to why he sees this as such a crucial signing now, why it could be so transformative for the team.

Of Makelele: “The emotional leaders are [John] Terry and [Frank] Lampard. The tactical leader is Makelele.”

Of Alonso: “He already acts like a coach when he is on the field.”

Of Cambiasso: “He thinks quickly and is tactical, he knows everything about football. He encourages teammates to press and helps the defenders in the centre... he reminds of Fernando Redondo.”

The last quote feels especially relevant to United, given that it is what both the team as a whole and players like Pogba as individuals need. They need a player in that position who has the solidity to protect them but also the intelligence to signal when to push, when to spring the rapid counter-attacks that have really marked Mourinho’s best sides apart.

For a United side that were last season so often withdrawn, uninspired or just awkwardly ill-fitting, such a player would instantly allow the side to be solid but also be solid much higher up the pitch, while freeing up those more creative players.

This is also why Nainggolan would be such an intriguing signing since he has been more aggressively attacking than all of those players, although it seems it would take a hugely aggressive approach to prize him from Roma, given they have so far made it firmly clear he is not for sale. Tottenham Hotspur are close to that position with Dier despite his willingness to move to Old Trafford, while Chelsea remain reluctant to do business over Matic after the hijacking of their Lukaku bid. That has left United looking at Weigl as a back-up as well at something of an impasse, although Mourinho is determined to get a deal done.

1/8 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/8 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

3/8 Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward fits the mould of the out and out No.9 Mourinho is looking for. Strong, quick and good in the air Morata figures to fit well in United's system in Ibrahimovic's place. A £60million deal could be done soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

4/8 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

5/8 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

6/8 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

7/8 Eric Dier - Tottenham United have already had a bid less than £25m rejected for the defensive midfielder and know they must more than double it to have any hope of signing Dier, who is understood to want the move. Getty

8/8 Nemanja Matic - Chelsea Nemanja Matic has twice worked under Jose Mourinho before and he wants to make it a third time at United. However, after beating Chelsea to Romelu Lukaku, relations between the two clubs have been soured somewhat. Getty

It has come to the point where he had instructed the hierarchy to sign one of Matic or Dier, and this could yet be more protracted than the purchase of a striker. Mourinho will feel it’ll be worth as much to the team, even if the actual price is not quite so high, albeit at £50m or even £60m.

That’s the market, that’s the necessity.

It might not be the finishing touch to Mourinho’s United, but will be the building block of so much.