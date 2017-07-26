It is the murmur that has never really gone away, and has come up again after two months, potentially making one of the biggest stories of the summer even bigger.

With Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe expected to go to Real Madrid, it has led to a lot of talk that it may finally see Gareth Bale go to Manchester United. Some close to the situation are saying it’s because the European champions need to raise even more money to sign the French star, while others insist that is not true and that Real do not need cash - they just need squad space. Adding another edge to the game of spin so much of this has become is Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s own interest in Mbappe, and how that could influence things.

While City sources have denied they have made a bid for the Monaco striker and say they would not be interested at that price, there is absolutely no denying United’s long-term interest in Bale. It is one of the few things we can say for certain in this whole saga. There are a few other connected facts to that. One is that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does want to bring in a “star” every summer and his “dream” has long been to bring Cristiano Ronaldo “home”… but Bale - and, it must be said, Neymar - have always closely followed. The Old Trafford hierarchy actually first went in for Bale at the same time it was first broached that they could have a chance of bringing Ronaldo back, way back in early 2013.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

The Welsh star’s admirable wanderlust meant he ended up joining Ronaldo at Real at the time and, while it has generally gone well - as a key goal in the 2014 Champions League final would ensure - it hasn’t been completely smooth. Bale’s style meant he was seen as the eventual successor to Ronaldo, only for both Ronaldo and the Real team to gradually change style. Things changed, and evolved into a big debate ahead of the 2017 Champions League final over whether Zinedine Zidane’s side were better served by Isco being in the team.

That led to the latest flurry of United interest and proper work on a potential deal, as they informally discussed a number of players with Real this summer. While Bale has wanted to give the Bernabeu at least another year, it is also known that he only wants to go to Old Trafford if he does leave. United sources now say the club feel they have a real chance of getting him again, and some feel it is one reason why the Ivan Perisic deal did not get completed, given that Internazionale had pretty much set a price. It probably explains Jose Mourinho’s wide smile when asked about Bale the other day, even though he mischievously refused to give away much else other than that expression.

Jose Mourinho on Manchester United's post-Rooney era

There is one other pertinent fact in this, mind. There is only a chance of Bale happening if Real also get Mbappe and, despite some of the denials, there are others connected to the deal who think City do have a decent chance of stealing in.

For the other Manchester club to usurp the European champions for the world’s hottest player, while also scuppering a big United deal, would probably be the greatest coup of their history and maybe their future. The only thing is that it is surely even more difficult to do than getting Alexis Sanchez off Arsenal.

While Guardiola and his staff have for a long time been fairly confident they can get the Chilean this summer, they have started to talk as if they might have to wait until next summer. Since City are intent on making a proper impact this summer, and have bullishly spoken about spending £300m while bringing in a top attacker, that explains the renewed interest in Mbappe.

There is naturally a lot of game-playing here, too, and it is true that some involved will try to use mere interest to concretely raise prices and influence the situation.

Real have worked very hard on Mbappe himself, and Zidane has personally been involved.

Just like Neymar and Marco Verratti and so many other big deals this summer, however, it is one of those situations that is awaiting that one big move - and could then see so much else happen. It might finally see the end of the Bale stories, but only because he ends his time at Madrid.

There’s still a long way to go for that, though.