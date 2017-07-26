Manchester United will go back in for Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, and believe they can yet persuade the Premier League champions to sell, but are aware it will likely be for a price of beyond £40m.

Manager Jose Mourinho sees bringing in a new defensive midfielder as the main priority left for the summer, although still wants to sign a wide player and a full-back, and the 28-year-old Serbian has long been one of his top targets for the position having played with him at Stamford Bridge.

United had felt that Chelsea would refuse to do a deal due to both the hijacking of their bid for Romelu Lukaku from Everton and the belief they would be strengthening a rival, but the champions’ recent progress in the market has given the Old Trafford hierarchy renewed confidence about the deal.

How Manchester United could line up next season







1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

They are also greatly helped by the fact that Matic wants to go to United above anywhere else, despite strong interest from Juventus and Internazionale. It will now just be up to United to offer Chelsea a persuasive fee.

Mourinho had also sought to sign Eric Dier for the position, but United sources say Tottenham Hotspur had proven “impossible” to deal with, and were totally unwilling to sell.