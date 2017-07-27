Zinedine Zidane wants his star trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to stay at Real Madrid but admits "anything could happen" with a little over a month remaining in the transfer window.

Star man Ronaldo sparked a furore earlier this summer with suggestions he wanted to leave the club in the wake of Spanish investigations into his tax affairs while Bale has been linked with an exit ever since Isco was preferred by Zidane for the Champions League final back in June.

The club's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe in what would be a world record move has only intensified speculation that one of the famed threesome could leave the Bernabeu this summer, with Bale in particular a long-time target for United and boss Jose Mourinho.

How Real Madrid could line up next season







12 show all How Real Madrid could line up next season





















1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

And when asked on just that Zidane refused to rule out one of them leaving before the window shuts.

"I hope the BBC stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here now to stay...but anything can happen right up until August 31," he said.

Spanish reports on Tuesday suggested Real had agreed a fee with Monaco for Mbappe before the Ligue 1 champions insisted that wasn't the case in a hastily arranged press conference on Wednesday.

Zidane for his part chose to stay coy when quizzed on his interest in the 18-year-old Frenchman.

"I'm the coach, you need to speak with someone else about whether or not it is worth it," he added. "Nothing has happened till now, we have the squad we have."

Zidane was speaking after watching his team lose comprehensively to Manchester City in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles, a performance that the Frenchman isn't too concerned about despite the result.

Zidane is keen to keep hold of his star trio (AFP)

"I'm not happy with the loss, we didn't play badly," said Zidane. "But it's just a bad result, we've not yet finished our preparations. It happened, we lost, there's no point saying anything else about it. They were superior at key moments."