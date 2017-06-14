Luciano Spalletti, the new Internazionale manager, refused to indulge reports suggesting that winger Ivan Perisic could leave for Manchester United during his unveiling on Wednesday.

Perisic is one of several priority transfer targets for Jose Mourinho this summer and, as revealed on Wednesday by The Independent, the United manager hopes to complete the deal by the start of July.

Spalletti, however, would not be drawn on either United’s interest or the potential departure of forward Mauro Icardi, simply saying: “I'll avoid answering on Icardi and Perisic for now.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

“There are strong players at Inter but they have to get into the team mechanism. It must be the team that works,” he added. “I want all the players who are able to donate something to their team-mates with their quality.”

Perisic is “hugely keen and excited” to play for Mourinho but United and Inter are yet to agree upon a suitable transfer fee, with the Serie A club hopeful of receiving £50m.

The capture of the 28-year-old Croatia international could be completed alongside Alvaro Morata’s arrival from Real Madrid.

Like in the case of Perisic, United are keen for the signing of Morata to be confirmed before the end of the month but are yet to come to an agreement on a transfer fee with the striker’s club.

Morata, who re-signed for Madrid last summer after a two-year spell at Juventus, is likely to cost as much as £78m.

The Spain international was handed his Madrid debut by Mourinho back in December 2010, appearing as a substitute for Angel di Maria during a 3-1 win at Real Zaragoza.