Manchester United have been given encouragement in their chase for Ivan Perisic with Inter Milan conceding the winger is for sale for the right price.

Jose Mourinho has been busy this summer as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging both in the Premier League and in Europe and has already added Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku for a combined fee of over £100m.

He remains in the market for more reinforcements, however, and has identifed Perisic as the man he wants with Inter hitherto proving tough negotiators.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

The Serie A side want £48m for the Croatian but have also asked for Anthony Martial in return, a player Mourinho is unwilling to let leave Old Trafford this summer.

Mourinho admitted during the Red Devils’ preseason tour of the United States that he has “no idea” if Perisic would join, but his opposite number in Milan appears to have given United hope a deal could yet be done.

"Sure, there were rumours, but the status quo is that we want to keep Perisic, he's an important player in the team and we're counting on him to start the new season," Luciano Spalletti said. "Having said that, if someone comes in with a very difficult offer to reject, then we'll consider that, but of course, we'll need to find a valid alternative for Perisic as well."

Ed Woodward joined up with United's pre-season tour having stayed back to work on deals that the United manager is confident the executive vice-chairman has a grip on.

"I don't know," he said when asked if any progress had been made on transfers. "Honestly, I don't know. Ed is in control. He did Lindelof and Lukaku, he knows that I would like two more players, but he also knows that I have balance.

"I understand the situation, I understand the market and if my club is not able to do two players and do just one, I will accept that as a consequence of the market now. Our relation is good and I just wait for good news - and he knows that for me good news is to have the players, or in this case maybe just the player as soon as possible because to work together with the team is really, really important.

"But I'm calm. I like my players, I like my squad, I trust them, so I'm calm and that's important."