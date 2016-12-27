Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be staying at Manchester United for another year but the club could be willing to allow another striker leave, with Anthony Martial’s future being plunged into doubt.

Jose Mourinho confirmed after the 3-1 win over Sunderland on Boxing Day that although Ibrahimovic’s one-year extension was not officially triggered, he, the striker and the board were already committed for another year.

Ibrahimovic scored his 17th goal of the season – his 12th in the Premier League – against Sunderland and assisted a further two, leading his manager to say he would be staying.

Asked if the one-year extension clause had been activated, Mourinho said: "Not yet, but it is activated in his brain and it is activated also in my decisions, the owners and the board's, so no problem."

However, Spanish sports daily AS have reported that Martial could be set to exit Old Trafford after a poor second season at the club, with Europa League champions Sevilla keen to bring him in in January.

The Frenchman has had a reduced role in Mourinho’s side this season with off-field problems seemingly distracting him and the paper claim that the club have even made contact with Martial’s agent as a result.

AS also reveal that Manchester United target James Rodriguez will not be leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Manchester United vs Sunderland player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Sunderland player ratings











































1/23 David de Gea – 6 out of 10 Stood tall when his defence could’ve done a lot better early on and did well to deny Anichebe. Had little else to contend with until Borini’s consolation strike.

2/23 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 A dynamic presence down the right-hand side throughout, but especially in the opening stages, when the rest of his team-mates were struggling to get going.

3/23 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Began shakily but increasingly grew into the game to maintain his impressive form since returning to the side.

4/23 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Nice marauding run to set off the move for Blind's opener, though the odd nervy moment at the back.

5/23 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 A sluggish start, one poor header in particular should have been punished by Anichebe, but applied an excellent finish to open the scoring.

6/23 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 His usual, patient self in the middle of the park, though United could’ve done with a little more impetus from him at times.

7/23 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 Busy as ever and won his battle against his opposite number but, like Carrick, could have eased the burden on the attacking talents in front of him.

8/23 Paul Pogba – 8 out of 10 When things were not quite coming together, the midfielder kept creating chances out of nothing. The stand-out performer.

9/23 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t seem to find a rhythm and only really showed his class in flashes. Ibrahimovic should’ve done better with one excellent through ball by the Spaniard.

10/23 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 His most notable contributions were ill-tempered clashes with Kone and Denayer. Replaced by Mkhitaryan on the hour mark.

11/23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and wasteful for much of the afternoon, but left the pitch with a goal and two assists. Even when he's not at his best, he punishes teams.

12/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8 out of 10 Sublime, but offside, goal. Injected a threat in United's off-colour front line as soon as he was introduced.

13/23 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10 Equal to much of what United could throw at him. Brilliantly denying Ibrahimovic at one point with his boot.

14/23 Billy Jones - 6 out of 10 Shut down Lingard for much of the afternoon, but could perhaps have got a block in on Blind’s finish.

15/23 Papy Djilobodji - 5 out of 10 Let himself down with several basic errors, but is showing the potential to be a good Premier League-level defender.

16/23 Lamine Kone - 5 out of 10 Could have conceded a penalty for barging Mata but challenge was judged to be fair by Martin Atkinson, then could've seen red late on. Lucky boy.

17/23 Patrick van Aanholt - 5 out of 10 Tested De Gea with a free-kick early on. Not afforded the license to attack from full-back.

18/23 Jason Denayer - 7 out of 10 One of the visitors’ better performers, shackled United’s attacking talents well in the first half, but was let down by those around him.

19/23 Didier Ndong - 5 out of 10 Bullied by Herrera at times and too often failed to do the same to United’s attacking midfielders. His mistake allowed Ibrahimovic in for the second.

20/23 Fabio Borini - 6 out of 10 Had the chance to open the scoring after Anichebe’s chance, but mis-kicked the rebound. Fantastic consolation goal, at least.

21/23 Sebastian Larsson - 5 out of 10 Battled but lacked any invention. A disappointment, subbed late on for Khazri.

22/23 Victor Anichebe - 7 out of 10 Should’ve put his side in front in the first-half but was denied by De Gea, but was not undeterred by his miss. Caused problems for United’s backline throughout.

23/23 Jermain Defoe - 5 out of 10 With Anichebe chipping in defensively, he was left isolated for large parts and only showed what he could do in brief moments.

The Colombian, like Martial at United, has experienced a bit-part role at the club since Zinedine Zidane took over at the Bernabeu but his agent Jorge Mendes told the paper that he “will not be leaving Madrid in January”.