Manchester United may have just dropped a big hint regarding the future of captain Wayne Rooney while launching their new home shirt for the forthcoming season.

The Old Trafford club launched their 2018/19 home shirt on Monday with Rooney among the stars modelling the Adidas shirt.

Rooney spent the majority of last season on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s side, despite becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer, overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

Premier League new kits 2017/18







32 show all Premier League new kits 2017/18





























































1/32 New Premier League kits, 2017/18 With the new season drawing ever closer, we take a look at some of the confirmed and rumoured new Premier League kits.

2/32 Arsenal home Confirmed: Arsenal's new home kit is a deeper shade of red and features a traditional two-tone collar. Arsenal

3/32 Arsenal away Rumoured: Clearly Puma have taken some inspiration from Swansea's current away kit for Arsenal's new strip. FootyHeadlines.com

4/32 Arsenal third Rumoured: This leaked Arsenal alternate strip is very bold, with neon pink instead of red. FootyHeadlines.com

5/32 Bournemouth home Confirmed: Bournemouth will play in Umbro strips from the 2017/18 after switching from JD Sports. Umbro

6/32 Brighton home Confirmed: Brighton have opted for a traditional look to mark their return to the English top-flight. Seagulls Direct

7/32 Chelsea home Confirmed: Chelsea will be sponsored by Nike from the new season onwards, and their suggested new home kit looks to be a deeper shade of blue. ChelseaFC

8/32 Chelsea away Confirmed: The white version follows the same style as their home number. ChelseaFC

9/32 Chelsea third Rumoured: We're big fans of this 'urban camoflage' alternate strip, with neon blue Nike branding. FootyHeadlines.com

10/32 Crystal Palace home Palace will return to blue and red stripes next season. Now all they need to find is a new manager. CPFC

11/32 Leicester City home Leicester's new home kit features a blue and gold colour scheme. Getty

12/32 Liverpool home Confirmed: Reaction to Liverpool's throwback new home kit has been overwhelmingly positive. New Balance

13/32 Liverpool away Rumoured: Will Liverpool's new away kit be a throwback to their classic 1995/96 change strip? FootyHeadlines.com

14/32 Liverpool third Rumoured: Not much has been revealed of Liverpool's new third kit, but it has been claimed the club will wear a golden strip similar to the 2000/01 season. FootyHeadlines.com

15/32 Manchester City home Confirmed: A classic Nike take acting as a tribute to the sixties title-winning side mancity.com

16/32 Manchester City away Rumoured: These leaked pictures suggest Manchester City are going to go all Aston Villa with their away strip next season. FootyHeadlines.com

17/32 Manchester City third Rumoured: More urban camouflage from Nike! Similar to Chelsea's rumoured new alternate strip, the neon blue is a winner. FootyHeadlines.com

18/32 Manchester United home Confirmed: The leaked kit has been confirmed to be exactly what United will be wearing at home next season manutd.com

19/32 Manchester United away Confirmed: This away kit is a winner, with a stylish greyed out Manchester United crest. Manchester United

20/32 Manchester United third Rumoured: What on earth?! This leaked United third kit appears to feature Morph and friends standing proud outside Old Trafford. Twitter

21/32 Newcastle United home Confirmed: Newcastle's new home kit is a pleasingly retro effort and is worthy of a return to the Premier League. Getty

22/32 Swansea home Confirmed: Joma will continue to sponsor Swansea for the 2017/18 season. Swansea

23/32 Swansea away Confirmed: Swansea's awak kit adopts the colours of the Welsh national flag. Swansea

24/32 Stoke City home Confirmed: Stoke's new home kit is very smart indeed and ditches the oversized white collar while featuring some new blue piping. stokecityfc.com

25/32 Stoke City away Confirmed: But we're not so sure about the away kit. What is it with Macron and big white collars?! stokecityfc.com

26/32 Tottenham Hotspur home Rumoured: Tottenham will be sponsored by Nike from next season onwards. Their leaked home shirt looks very England, though. FootyHeadlines.com

27/32 Tottenham Hotspur away Rumoured: Nike look to be sticking to a classic colour palette for Tottenham's new away shirt. FootyHeadlines.com

28/32 Tottenham Hotspur third Rumoured: Will Spurs be getting a purple camouflage kit for their season at Wembley Stadium? FootyHeadlines.com

29/32 Watford home Confirmed: Watford have a new kit manufacturer for the new season. Adidas replace Dryworld. Adidas

30/32 West Brom home Confirmed: Adidas also make West Brom's new strip, which features a block colour back. Adidas

31/32 West Ham home Confirmed: West Ham's new home kit is a winner. West Ham

32/32 West Ham away Confirmed: West Ham have opted for a stripped-back looking away kit. West Ham

As a result, Rooney was expected to leave in the summer in search of first-team football as he looks to try and force his way back into the England squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Reports emerged on Monday that Everton, who are making waves in the transfer market already, were looking to bring their former prodigy back to Goodison Park, although the inclusion of Rooney in these promotional photos suggests otherwise.

Rooney has been linked with a return to Everton (manutd.com)

He is also the only United player involved in the launch who doesn’t have Adidas as his personal boot sponsor, which would have been cause to leave the skipper out.

De Gea featured prominently in the shirt launch (manutd.com)

Another player whose future looks like it has been cleared up with their modelling of the new kit is goalkeeper David De Gea, who also appeared in the campaign.

Real Madrid were chasing the Spaniard but their interest appears to have yet again been fended off by United, with the Champions League winners instead turning their attentions to AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnaumma.

Other players involved in the kit launch along with Rooney and De Gea were Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Luka Shaw, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera Daley Blind and new signing Victor Lindelof.