Paris Saint-Germain will not let up in their pursuit of Neymar after lodging a £189m offer to trigger his release clause, but did they warn Barcelona of the world-record raid three years ago?

The sensational approach has lit up the summer transfer window, with the Ligue 1 club ready to break the world transfer record by more than double the previous mark, which saw Paul Pogba return to Manchester United last season for £89m.

Once completed, the move will see Neymar become the world’s most expensive player and also the highest-paid professional sportsman in the world, with PSG offering wages of over £500,000-a-week after tax.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

Barcelona are known to be furious with the manner of the approach and the way that Neymar has forced his way out, despite a source close to the Catalans’ board insisting that the club have always done their best to look after him since his arrival from Santos in 2013.

Neymar arrives back in Barcelona as transfer saga continues

But was the football world warned of this prospect three years ago by the PSG president?

When Manchester City expressed an interest in signing Blaise Matuidi in 2014, Nasser Al-Khelaifi had a stern warning for any club looking to sign one of PSG’s best players.

“I am not worried because they know that if they touch one of our players, then we will be in opposition to them, we'll contact their players,” Al-Khelaifi said. “We respect all clubs. But if they try to sign one of our players, they'll face consequences.”

Barcelona appear to have crossed this line, with the Spanish club expressing an interesting in PSG midfielder Marco Verratti earlier this summer. PSG made it clear that they would not allow the Italy international to leave under any circumstances, and Barcelona could well be feeling the repercussions of that interest by losing one of their prize assets in Neymar.