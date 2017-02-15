Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi believes Pep Guardiola could 'consider' making a move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere this summer.

The 37-year-old revealed that Guardiola has always fostered "a lot of respect" for Wilshere and with Manchester City looking to reinforce their squad, Xavi made it clear he wouldn't be surprised if his old coach attempted to sign the England international.

"I know Pep has always had a lot of respect for Wilshere - he impressed so many of the Barcelona team when we played Arsenal in 2011," he told Fox Latin America.

"He impressed me a lot that night, I know he also did Pep and it will be a player that he would have been following ever since.

"We have talked about him, it was not a performance you forget easily.

"Technically he is the sort of player that Pep loves - his only problem has been injuries - and if it wasn't for the issues he has had with injuries I am sure he would be one of the best midfield players in the world.

"At the moment he seems to be doing well with his fitness - and if there is a chance to sign him in the summer - I am sure Pep will give it real consideration."

Wilshere has flourished since moving to Bournemouth last August, making 22 Premier League appearances for the side this campaign - five more than he made across the previous two seasons at Arsenal.

However, the midfielder now faces another frustrating spell on the sideline after picking up an injury against Manchester City on Monday night.

Wilshere is currently being assessed, though manager Eddie Howe insisted after Monday's game that the injury was 'not serious'.