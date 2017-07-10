Romelu Lukaku has thanked Everton fans as his much-anticipated move to Manchester United edges ever closer.

The Belgian international is set to swap Goodison Park for Old Trafford after the two clubs finally agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £75million with add-ons and performance related bonuses potentially pushing it beyond £100m.

While the move is yet to be officially confirmed the 24-year-old revealed details of his medical, which he undertook while holidaying in California with new teammate Paul Pogba.

And now with the transfer imminent Lukaku has taken the time to thank the Toffees fans for their support over the last four years.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton," he said on Instagram. "I want to thank the fans for their support throughout the four years we've spent together.

"You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the stadium and the training ground, thank you for making me feel at home from the first day I walked in.

"To my team-mates it was great to play with you guys. To the technical staff, thank you for helping me to become a better player.

"Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton Football Club."