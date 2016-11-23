Steven Gerrard has explained why he rejected an offer to begin his managerial career with Milton Keynes Dons, claiming the offer came “too soon” for him.

The former Liverpool captain is currently without a club following the expiration of his 18-month contract at the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gerrard is weighing up his next move, having been linked with playing roles at Celtic and Newcastle United, but turned down the opportunity to replace Karl Robinson at Stadium mk.

“I’m just taking a bit of time to consider what’s next, exciting times moving forward,” he told BT Sport.

“I spoke to MK Dons. I had a chat with the chairman, it’s a very exciting job for somebody else but it’s a bit soon for me. But it’s true, I did speak to them.”

The 36-year-old, who made 748 senior appearances for Liverpool during a 17-year-long career with the club, has been regularly linked with a return to Anfield.

Last month, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, said Gerrard was “always so welcome” back on Merseyside, and in May, Gerrard admitted he would return to his boyhood club "sooner rather than later".

"I will be going home at some point," he said during a Q&A session with a group of the Galaxy's supporters. "I don't want to start any unnecessary rumours. I'm really happy where I am at the moment. But I'm sure somewhere down the line I will represent Liverpool Football Club.”