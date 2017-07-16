Stoke remain hopeful over Bruno Martins Indi despite interest from Crystal Palace and Everton

Stoke remain hopeful that Bruno Martins Indi will return to the club amid interest from Crystal Palace and Everton.

The Dutch international spent last year on loan with Mark Hughes’ side, but the Potters inexplicably refused to take up the option to buy him before July 1.

That clause, which was understood to be for around £8m, has expired with Stoke still deep in discussions with the centre-back’s parent club Porto over a deal.

Premier League transfer round-up: Chelsea sign Bakayoko

But the fee is now believed to be into eight figures, while there is now rival interest that could torpedo Stoke’s bid.

Sky Sports reported on Friday that Martins Indi had agreed a move to Palace and would undergo a medical but those close to Stoke contend this sequence of events and believe that Martins Indi still favours a move to the Bet365 Stadium.