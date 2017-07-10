Romelu Lukaku is not yet a Manchester United player - but no one has told this Irish newspaper.

The Belgian is on the brink of completing a £75million transfer - plus add-ons - to United after the two clubs finally came to an agreement over the fee which could rise to more than £100m.

While the move is yet to be officially confirmed the 24-year-old revealed details of his medical, which he undertook while holidaying in California with new teammate Paul Pogba.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

But, reporting the imminent move, The Herald made the mistake of using a picture grime star Stormzy rather than one of the Everton striker.

That awkward moment when you mistake Stormzy for Lukaku.



/@graemetighe pic.twitter.com/2bwnctiR2q — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) July 10, 2017

The caption underneath read: "New Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku."

The picture in fact is from United's away kit launch from last May where he posed with David Beckham in London.

The Herald have mistaken Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on their backpage. pic.twitter.com/UH1vIpzdPc — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) July 10, 2017

Stormzy is no stranger to the likeness between the two, however, and has referenced it in the past.

In an Instagram post published early on Monday morning Lukaku thanked Everton fans for their support over the last four years.

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchester United close in on Romelu Lukaku

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton. "I want to thank the fans for their support throughout the four years we've spent together.

"You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the stadium and the training ground, thank you for making me feel at home from the first day I walked in.

"To my team-mates it was great to play with you guys. To the technical staff, thank you for helping me to become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton Football Club."

United jetted out to Califonia for their pre-season tour on Sunday with Lukaku set to be unveiled as their latest signing imminently.