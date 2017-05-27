Danny Rose has admitted Tottenham may struggle to keep their key players this summer amid reports that Kyle Walker will leave the club this summer.

The Independent revealed this month that Walker wanted to leave Spurs after falling out with manager Mauricio Pochettino over his fitness and selection.

Manchester City are favourites to sign the right-back at a cost expected to be somewhere between £35m to £50m, with Walker fully aware he can earn more than double his £70,000-a-week wages at some of the richer clubs in the league.

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium. AFP/Getty

2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground is significantly larger than the old one. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium. @SpursOfficial

10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe. @SpursOfficial

11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more. @SpursOfficial

12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season. @SpursOfficial

13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move. @SpursOfficial

14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium. @SpursOfficial

15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens. @SpursOfficial

16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites. @SpursOfficial

17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts. @SpursOfficial

18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. @SpursOfficial

19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced. @SpursOfficial

21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining. @SpursOfficial

Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester City himself after his fine form this season, but while conceding that some players will be difficult to keep happy as they prepare to move to Wembley for a season, Harry Kane will not be one of them.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: “There is only so much the club can do. A lot of it has got to be down to the individual.

“Someone like Harry Kane, I can tell you that his mindset will be 'I'm staying at Tottenham, I'm going to break every single record, I'm going to captain this club into the new stadium' so when you've got a player like him with that mindset I don't think Tottenham have to worry.

“But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on.”

Walker has another four seasons left on his contract after this one so he will not be cheap. But as an England international of peak age with seven seasons of consistent Premier League experience he is a very attractive prospect to Manchester City and Manchester United.

City are desperate for new quick full-backs as well as English players and are thought to be the favourites.

Walker has not handed in a transfer request at Spurs yet but he is attracted by the possibility of a big move and frustrated by recent events.