Tottenham have yet to sign a new player this summer due a ‘clear philosophy and plan’ that is being stuck to, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

The north Londoners have kept quiet through the summer window while title rivals such as Manchester United and Chelsea have spent more than £100m on new signings.

Tottenham’s transfer business has been limited to the selling of Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a £50m deal and Josh Onomah’s loan move to Aston Villa.

Although Spurs have come under scrutiny for their cautious approach to the transfer window, Pochettino has insisted that now is not the time to panic as he sought to explain his side’s lack of summer business.

“It is so difficult when you have a very good team and at a club like Tottenham you have a very clear philosophy and a plan that you want to follow," the Argetine said.

"It is not easy to find right footballer. I think we are working and we'll add some players to the end of the transfer window.

"We need to bring some new energy and strengthen our squad. I think everyone knows that - and first of all our chairman, Daniel [Levy], knows that.

Pochettino is targeting new signings (Getty Images)



"He's working hard with the chief scout Steve [Hitchen] and we are working hard too to deliver it and to add and strengthen to the team that we need to fight for competitions next season."

This follows his own admission that the club are looking to secure “a few signings” before the transfer window closes in August.

"We are working, trying to add some players to the squad," he said after the 2-0 win over Juventus.

"Our idea was, the same as before, to try to provide the team with more strength and try to sign a few players before the end of the transfer window."

Josh Onomah joined Aston Villa on loan ( Getty )

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ross Barkley and Jeremy Toljan but such deals have to yet to materialise.

Pochettino also explained his decision to send Onomah out on loan to Villa, who he believes will benefit from the opportunity to develop with the Championship side.

"He needs to prove himself that he can play,” he said. “It's a great opportunity for him now at Aston Villa to prove himself and prove to everyone that he is a player that can learn and improve and will be useful for Tottenham."