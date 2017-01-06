PSG have told Juventus they are willing to let Marco Verratti go for €80m (£68m), according to Italian paper Corriere dello Sport.

The midfielder has long been linked with a move to Chelsea but it appears the Italian champions have made him their number one priority after selling Paul Pogba in the summer.

Meanwhile, Roma's sporting director Frederic Massara travelled to London on Wednesday to hold discussions with Chelsea over out-on-loan midfielder Charly Musonda, according to the same paper.

While there he is also reported to have approached Everton on the availability of Gerard Deulofeu.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea on supposedly hot on the tail of in-form Torino striker Andrea Belotti. But Arsene Wenger has been put off by the player's £50m price tag, according to The Sun.

West Ham are lining up a £20m move for highly-rated Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to Goal. But the Hammers will be told to stump up at least £30m, according to the Daily Mail.

Rio Ferdinand may want him back at Old Trafford, but it looks like Patrice Evra might be heading to the London Stadium instead. With West Ham clearly looking to improve their squad, the out-of-favour Juventus left-back is rumoured to be "in talks" with the club about a January switch.

1/10 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar heading off to China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/10 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. The 22-year-old has netted nine goals in 18 games and also created two goals too. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/10 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/10 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, currently sitting in sixth, Kessie has played an integral role. From centre-midfield, Kessie has managed to score six goals in 16 games and a lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/10 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam Ghoulam has only been excluded from three of Napoli’s games this campaign as they sit in third in Serie A. After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina in the summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/10 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/10 OUT: John Obi Mikel The Nigerian midfielder has become somewhat of a Chelsea stalwart but his time at Chelsea may be up. The 29-year-old has failed to make an appearance this season and some top clubs in Europe are chasing him, as well as a couple of Chinese clubs, of course. AFP/Getty Images

10/10 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

On the other flank, the Hammers are reportedly interested in signing Stoke right-back - and former West Ham academy graduate - Glen Johnson.

Leicester are considering an offer for Norwich winger Robbie Brady. Any deal could hinge on Jeff Schlupp's future with the champions, according to Sky Sports.

Sam Allardyce wants to make Motherwell striker Louis Moult his first signing as Crystal Palace manager, according to TalkSport. The Englishman has scored 11 goals north of the border so far this season.

Jordan Rhodes is willing to drop back down into the Championship in order to get first-team football, according to The Mirror. The Scot has only played twice for Middlesbrough this season and Aston Villa are thought to be lining up a £10m move after Rudy Gestede went the other way.

Watford striker Odion Ighalo is the latest target of the super-rich Chinese Super League, according to Sky Sports. Sven Goran Eriksson, the former coach of Shanghai SIPG, tried to sign him for £37.5m in the summer. Since then, the Nigerian forward has scored just two goals in 18 appearances for the Hornets. That tally, and a warning from Chinese sport's governing body to "stop burning cash", apparently hasn't put SIPG rivals Shanghai Shenhua off...