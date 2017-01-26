With deadline day under a week away, the January transfer window continues to heat up after yet more movement this week.

Hull signed Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season as Marco Silva continued his revolution at the Tigers, while Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu left the Premier League for AC Milan, also on loan.

Manchester City remain the only top-six side to complete a move for a new player this month but will there be any late big-name deals elsewhere? After Liverpool's defeat by Southampton in the EFL Cup, fans may well feel that a new signing is now needed more than ever to halt the side's recent decline.

And of course, Dimitri Payet's West Ham future remains as unclear as it has done throughout this entire transfer window.

Follow the latest news and reports here:

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.