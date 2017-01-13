  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson likely to complete Crystal Palace transfer

The right-back is set to reunite with Sam Allardyce, who signed him on loan at West Ham

Click to follow
The Independent Football
jenkinson.jpg
Jenkinson played under Palace boss Sam Allardyce during a loan spell at West Ham (Getty) Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Carl Jenkinson is likely to rejoin former boss Sam Allardyce and sign for Crystal Palace in the coming days. 

The right-back, who was eligible for Finland but made a solitary appearance for England in 2012, signed for Arsenal in 2011 from Palace's south London neighbours Charlton Athletic.

But after a raft of loan deals and failing to establish himself as a first-team regular, Jenkinson is set to depart the Emirates Stadium to work once more under Allardyce, who previously loaned him at West Ham and made him into a Premier League starter.

"It is a possibility he will move, yes," Wenger admitted.

  • Read more

Arsenal sign key French trio to new contracts

When asked if it would be Palace, who have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old defender, the Arsenal boss said, "you look well informed."

"It could go in the next two or three days," he added.

The typically coy Wenger also hinted at another departure at right-back when Mathieu Debuchy's future was brought up.

"The door is not definitely closed," he said.

Comments