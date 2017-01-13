Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Carl Jenkinson is likely to rejoin former boss Sam Allardyce and sign for Crystal Palace in the coming days.

The right-back, who was eligible for Finland but made a solitary appearance for England in 2012, signed for Arsenal in 2011 from Palace's south London neighbours Charlton Athletic.

But after a raft of loan deals and failing to establish himself as a first-team regular, Jenkinson is set to depart the Emirates Stadium to work once more under Allardyce, who previously loaned him at West Ham and made him into a Premier League starter.

"It is a possibility he will move, yes," Wenger admitted.

When asked if it would be Palace, who have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old defender, the Arsenal boss said, "you look well informed."

"It could go in the next two or three days," he added.

The typically coy Wenger also hinted at another departure at right-back when Mathieu Debuchy's future was brought up.

"The door is not definitely closed," he said.