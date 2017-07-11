Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko rematch set for Las Vegas as Eddie Hearn jets out for secret talks over venue

Eddie Hearn has flown out to Las Vegas to discuss the possibility of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Wladimir Klitschko landing in Sin City.

The Matchroom boss was joined by his Head of Boxing Frank Smith and Joshua's manager Freddie Cunningham on the trip as talks progress into staging the money-spinning contest somewhere on the famous strip.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium was the early favourite to host the clash while a fight in Nigeria, where Joshua's mother was born, was also described as a distinct possibility by Hearn.

Joshua vs Klitschko: Best trash talk







6 show all Joshua vs Klitschko: Best trash talk









1/6 Anthony Joshua “I’m going for the knockout, that’s what I do. I haven’t experienced losing as a professional yet so I don’t know that feeling. I’m going for a knockout.



“I always say you either crumble or rise to the occasion. I’m conditioning my mind talking about it, visualising to make it into reality." Getty

2/6 Wladimir Klitschko “AJ has a lot of energy, he's young, he wants to show it. He has these big muscles that give him confidence. He wants to demolish people right in front of him. Those muscles give him a lot of confidence.



“But did you hear about boxing? It's the sweet science. Boxing is the sweet science, the ice is thin. The most vicious boxers were conquered. There was one boxer, Kimbo Slice, he was unstoppable, he was knocking everybody out. Then one guy came out and took him down. Kimbo was really strong.” Getty

3/6 Anthony Joshua On his inexperience at world level: “Look at it this way, who were Tyson Fury and Lennox fighting in their 19th fight? People say I had an easy route to the championship, but I didn’t have to take on Charles Martin.



“I should have said, 'No, I’m going to defend the British title outright, I should stay where I am.'” Getty

4/6 Wladimir Klitschko “It was not my best jab. During the sparring session, the preparation, how I do it - you have something you need to practice, so you do it. And you are adjusting it to every guy so, in 12 rounds of sparring, I'll have four guys sometimes, or five or even six guys.”



“We've exchanged lots of shots, so he knows what to expect and I do too.” GettyGetty

5/6 Anthony Joshua “He has to pass on the baton. I do hear it a lot, he's too old, he's faded.



“But then I try and flip it. Even if he is too old, which I think he is, he's in a good place mentally and that's a dangerous fighter.



“Timing is everything and maybe Father Time has caught up with the former champ.” Getty

6/6 Wladimir Klitschko “AJ wants to become a billionaire. Well, he needs to impress, and he needs to show what he is capable of doing and I think that all of that in combination is tremendous pressure, unbelievable pressure.



“He can only judge on what he knows. He is 27 years old and he has 18 professional fights, so his judgment is only based on his experience.



“All the pressure is on the other side – not on me. I don’t need to defend my titles, I don’t need to break the losing record I had.” Getty

However, Las Vegas has emerged as the most likely destination in recent weeks with Hearn and his team understood to be visiting possible sites during their trip.

Joshua himself is expected to fly out to Vegas later this week and will spend some time on holiday there before heading back to begin the next stage of his training camp.

But the current WBA and IBF heavyweight champion remains in limbo as Klitschko is still yet to confirm whether or not he will accept the rematch or retire from the sport following back-to-back defeats.

The 41-year-old was beaten on points by Tyson Fury back in November 2015 and was then stopped by Joshua in the 11th round of their Wembley Stadium epic in April. Now he must decide whether he wants to box on, and has so far kept Joshua waiting on his decision.

It is believed that the all time great from the Ukraine was not keen on fighting in Cardiff this Autumn while it is unlikely that champion Joshua would be tempted to fight in Germany, which is Klitschko's adopted home.

But it appears as though the lure of Las Vegas could be enough to ensure that Joshua and Klitschko meet again before the end of the year.

Klitschko has not boxed there for 14 years with all of his more recent visits to the States taking him to the East Coast instead. And, while his most recent fight in Vegas, against DaVarryl Williamson in 2004, ended in a fifth round stoppage he has mixed memories of boxing in the famous gambling hotspot.

Just six months before that win over Williamson, Klitschko was stopped in the fifth round by Lamon Brewster at the Mandalay Bay when challenging for the WBO title – and the loss almost resulted in his retirement. However, he rebuilt from there and did not lose again for over a decade, until Fury shocked him in Dusseldorf.

Incidentally, the Mandalay Bay will be one of the most likely venues for Joshua-Klitschko II, along with the MGM Grand Garden Arena and potentially the T-Mobile Arena, depending on demand for tickets.

Joshua, meanwhile, had worried that his previous convictions for drug offences may preclude him from obtaining a Visa to ever compete in America.

But he was granted one after a nervous day of meetings at the US Embassy earlier this year, leaving him free to box across the pond.

“I had to go to the embassy like everyone else, queue up and wait around all day,” he said in February. “I had to get a lawyer to get all the paperwork done so it was a long process but we got there in the end.

“It was good to get it sorted. To have my Visa is a big thing for me going forward. Boxing in Vegas as a professional is my big dream. Everyone wants to go there.”

Now Joshua, who actually competed as an amateur on a low-key club show at Vegas' Hard Rock Cafe almost a decade ago, appears one step closer to that dream coming true.