Tyson Fury has branded Anthony Joshua “a poor man’s Frank Bruno” as the pair clashed on social media ahead of the Olympic champion’s showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at the end of the month.

Joshua, who currently holds Fury’s former IBF heavyweight belt, will be battling the Ukrainian at Wembley on April 29th to add the WBA (Super) and IBO belts to his own.

It will be Klitschko’s first return to the ring since his shock defeat to Fury on points in Germany in November 2015.

20 show all Anthony Joshua's career in pictures





































1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

And Fury, who had to vacate his titles last year, took to Twitter to swipe a shot at Joshua ahead of the fight.

“Anthony Joshua is a poor man’s Frank Bruno,” he wrote.

Joshua was quick to shoot back though, replying saying: “Typical Tyson Fury, always talking BS around fight time. Same offer as last time. Two ringside tickets – don’t bring a plus one, it’s for your fat ass.”

Typical @Tyson_Fury always tlking BS around fight time. Same offer as lst time. X2 ringside tickets dn't bring a plus 1 it's for ur fat ass🙃 https://t.co/pdExyUQTbd — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 18, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua I might be fat, but your a paper champ & paper Chined weightlifting rudeboy wannabe badman! Know your place chump!Or I'll come back & ok u.🥊 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

Shut up & give me a date when you'll b back! YOU'RE the only reason we haven't had a fight yet! b about what u say. I ain't going know where https://t.co/fgM70skdbl — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 18, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua U shouldn't throw stones when u live in a glass house,deal with bitchko first then I'll give u a boxing lesson, I promise 🙏🏻 Good luck chump — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

Fury, who is currently in training himself for his long-awaited comeback after drug issues and depression, then responded: “I might be fat, but you’re a paper champ and paper chinned weightlifting rudeboy wannabe badman! Know your place chump! Or I’ll come back and KO you.”

Joshua responded by offering Fury a shot at getting his titles back, only for Fury to tell him to concentrate on Klitschko before they set up a date to fight.

Joshua said: “Shut up and give me a date when you’ll be back! You’re the only reason we haven’t had a fight yet! Be about what you say. I ain’t going nowhere.”

With Fury replying: “You shouldn’t throw stones when you live in a glass house. Deal with ‘B****ko’ first, then I’ll give you a boxing less, I promise. Good luck chump.”