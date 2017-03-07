Tyson Fury has hinted he could return to the ring within months despite not having a licence to box.

The British former heavyweight champion has not fought since sensationally defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 withdrawing from a rematch with the Ukrainian twice.

But he took to social media on Monday to confirm he was bidding to make a comeback against an as yet unnamed opponent.

"Breaking news. Return of the MAC. May 13th, working on an opponent, more news to follow," he tweeted.

He added: "I'm taking on all bums. Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king. Who ever got my belts I'm coming for you! Big or small!

Promoter Frank Warren added: "The man who ended Klitschko's reign. The Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown."

Fury vacated his WBO and WBA belts last year, revealing he was seeking medical help, after telling Rolling Stone magazine that he had taken cocaine to help his depression.

The 28-year-old's licence was "suspended pending further investigation" by the British Boxing Board of Control.

He was also charged with a rule violation by UK Anti-Doping after a urine sample from February 2015 showed traces of the banned stimulant nandrolone. He has denied any wrongdoing.

A provisional UKAD suspension was lifted on appeal but Fury faces an anti-doping tribunal, though no date has been set.