Wladimir Klitschko is so confident he will beat Anthony Joshua on Saturday night at Wembley that he has recorded his prediction and put it on a USB stick.

The two heavyweight superstars finally go head to head in front of 90,000 this weekend with both fighters appearing to be in confident mood in the final press conference ahead of the fight.

But Klitschko, fighting for the first time in over a year after his shock defeat to Tyson Fury in 2015, believes he will be the victor and has backed up his big talk.

1/20 Joshua vs Klitschko career in numbers Anthony Joshua can add the WBA heavyweight title to his IBF belt when he fights Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Here we take a look at the fight in numbers. Getty

2/20 18 Joshua has had only 18 professional fights, yet is the favourite to beat one of the finest heavyweight champions in history. Getty

3/20 68 Klitschko has had 68 professional fights, which is already over a third more than the fighter widely considered to have preceded him as the world's leading heavyweight, Lennox Lewis. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/20 18 He has stopped all 18 of his professional opponents inside the distance, giving him a 100 per cent knockout record. Getty

5/20 78 The percentage of opponents Klitschko has stopped inside the distance. He has won 64 of those 68 fights, and 53 via stoppage. AFP/Getty Images

6/20 3 The number of world heavyweight title fights he has been involved in - against Charles Martin, Dominic Breazeale, and Eric Molina, all of America. Getty

7/20 3 The number of fights in which Klitschko has been knocked out. Only one of his four defeats - against Tyson Fury in November 2015 - came on points. Bongarts/Getty Images

8/20 3 The number of recognised professional titles Joshua has won. He is the reigning IBF heavyweight champion, and once held both the British and Commonwealth titles. Getty

9/20 3 Klitschko held three separate, recognised versions of the heavyweight title until he was defeated by Tyson Fury: those from the WBA, WBO and IBF. He has never simultaneously held all four. AFP/Getty Images

10/20 5 Five of Joshua's 18 opponents were stopped inside a round. Emanuele Leo, Hector Alfredo Avila, Matt Legg, Michael Sprott and Gary Cornish were all unable to survive even three minutes with him. Getty

11/20 358 The total rounds the Ukrainian has boxed as a professional, which gives him 314 more than Joshua. Bongarts/Getty Images

12/20 7 The highest number of rounds any of Joshua's fights have lasted. First Dillian Whyte and then Breazeale proved his most resilient opponents. Getty

13/20 18,240,000 The value, in pounds, of the winning purse bid for Klitschko's fight with Alexander Povetkin, which was held on 5 October 2013, the same night Joshua made his professional debut. Bongarts/Getty Images

14/20 7 Joshua's age in years when Klitschko made his professional debut, in November 1996 against Fabian Meza. The Briton was six when Klitschko won Olympic gold at Atlanta '96. Bongarts/Getty

15/20 18 Klitschko has made 18 successful defences of a world heavyweight title. He remains seven shy of the all-time record held by Joe Louis. Getty Images

16/20 1 Olympic gold medals won. Joshua's came at London 2012. Getty

17/20 1 The number of Olympic gold medals won. Klitschko took his at Atlanta in 1996.

18/20 44 The number of rounds he has boxed as a professional. Klitschko surpasses that in his five most recent fights alone. Getty

19/20 8 Eight of Klitschko's fights have gone the 12-round distance. Joshua, in contrast, has never fought beyond the seventh round. Bongarts/Getty Images

20/20 90,000 The number of spectators expected to attend Saturday's fight, a post-war record for a boxing event in the UK. Getty

"I'm not Nostradamus but I recorded a video of my prediction of the fight," he said. "This stick is going to be in my robe which I'm going to wear on Saturday night.

"Do not ask me after the fight what is on the stick. The only person who is going to be able to open it up and watch it is the person who is going to buy the robe with the stick.

"The money will go to the Klitschko foundation."

World champion Joshua has been putting in the hard yards in training camp and after what has felt like a marathon build-up is now just eager to get in the ring and settle matters once and for all.

“I’m looking forward to competing again," he said. "It’s just me and a man coming to blows. I’m still up early in the morning and very late at night.

“I’m prepared physically and mentally for any battle. I enjoy the sport and take it seriously. April 29 is just another stepping stone towards greatness.

“Any fight is the right fight. For you guys - to broadcast and to entertain - you want certain fights. But I’ve never shied away from any fight.”