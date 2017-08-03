Wladimir Klitschko's shock retirement has stunned boxing and leaves Anthony Joshua set for a match up against Kubrat Pulev next.

Joshua declared on Wednesday that he wanted Klitschko to agree to a rematch by the end of the month in order for a November bout to take place in Las Vegas, with promoter Eddie Hearn already starting talks over a second fight in the space of the year between the two giants.

But Klitschko, who enjoyed a 21-year career before losing to Joshua in an epic contest at Wembley Stadium in April, has announced his decision to call time on his glittering time in the ring instead.

1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 19 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch, landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Wladimir Klitschko, TKO (11) Faced by one the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time Joshua produced an all-time performance, climbing off the mat after being knocked down in the sixth to power back and stop Klitschko with a violent barrage in the 11th round to earn the finest win of his young career Getty

A statement on his website read: "I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium. As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.

"I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I'm very thankful for this.

"Thanks to everyone who has always supported me. Especially my family, my team and my many fans."

Joshua must now face Bulgarian Pulev next up who is the mandatory challenger for the Brit's IBF belt.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that talks over a fight with Pulev are ongoing with an announcement likely within the month.