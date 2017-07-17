A heavyweight MMA fighter has died in his first bout for more than a year.

Donshay White collapsed during the Hardrock MMA 90 in Kentucky, where he lost the fight against Ricky Muse after he was stopped in the second round.

The 37-year-old failed to protect himself after a number of heavy blows as referee Gary Copeland stopped the fight two minutes and 22 second into the second round.

White was responsive immediately after the fight but then suddenly required immediate medical attention while still in the ring.

He made his own way backstage before he “collapsed and became unresponsive”, according to Bluegrass MMA.

White received CPR but was later pronounced dead once he was transported to KentuckyOne Health Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. The cause of death is unknown.

It was his first fight back since November 2015, where he knocked out Joe Johnson Jnr at Hardrock MMA 76.

White’s death comes only a month after former MMA fighter Tim Hague died following a knockout during a boxing match.