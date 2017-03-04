UFC 209 sees a rematch of one of the best fights in 2016 as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes on Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in a renewal of their UFC 205 rivalry. Follow the latest here.

UFC 205 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Tyron Woodley defends his UFC welterweight championship against Stephen Thompson

Pair fought out a majority draw at UFC 205 last year

Co-main event of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson cancelled

Nurmagomedov failed to make weight and had to be taken to hospital

What time does it start?

The UFC 209 early pre-lims begin at 23:30 GMT, with the pre-lims beginning at 01:00 GMT and the main card starting at 03:00 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

UFC 209 main card will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with the pre-lims being shown live on BT Sport 2 and UFC Fight Pass and the early pre-lims being shown on UFC Fight Pass only.

Full fight card

Main card:

Tyron Woodley vs Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

Lando Vannata vs David Teymur

Rashad Evans vs Dan Kelly

Amanda Cooper vs Cynthia Calvillo

Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt

Pre-lims:

Marcin Tybura vs Luis Henrique

Mirsad Bektic vs Darren Elkins

Iuri Alcantara vs Luke Sanders

Mark Godbeer vs Daniel Spitz

Early pre-lims:

Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig

Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath