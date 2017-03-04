UFC 209 sees a rematch of one of the best fights in 2016 as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes on Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in a renewal of their UFC 205 rivalry. Follow the latest here.
- UFC 205 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Tyron Woodley defends his UFC welterweight championship against Stephen Thompson
- Pair fought out a majority draw at UFC 205 last year
- Co-main event of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson cancelled
- Nurmagomedov failed to make weight and had to be taken to hospital
- Main card:
- Tyron Woodley vs Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson
- Lando Vannata vs David Teymur
- Rashad Evans vs Dan Kelly
- Amanda Cooper vs Cynthia Calvillo
- Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
What time does it start?
The UFC 209 early pre-lims begin at 23:30 GMT, with the pre-lims beginning at 01:00 GMT and the main card starting at 03:00 GMT.
Where can I watch it?
UFC 209 main card will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with the pre-lims being shown live on BT Sport 2 and UFC Fight Pass and the early pre-lims being shown on UFC Fight Pass only.
Full fight card
Main card:
Tyron Woodley vs Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson
Lando Vannata vs David Teymur
Rashad Evans vs Dan Kelly
Amanda Cooper vs Cynthia Calvillo
Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt
Pre-lims:
Marcin Tybura vs Luis Henrique
Mirsad Bektic vs Darren Elkins
Iuri Alcantara vs Luke Sanders
Mark Godbeer vs Daniel Spitz
Early pre-lims:
Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig
Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath
- More about:
- UFC
- UFC 209
- Tyron Woodley
- Stephen Thompson