One of the greatest WWE returns took place at WrestleMania 33 as the Hardy Boys, Jeff and Matt, made a stunning comeback to now only thrill the fans in attendance at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, but win the Raw Tag Team titles in a brutal Fatal Four-Way match.

In what was supposed to be a Triple Threat match between Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Cesaro and Sheamus and defending champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, all three teams walked out to the ring for the ladder match to begin.

However, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day quickly interfered to confirm that the match had been expanded to four teams. As fans readied themselves for the two of the three New Day members to enter, the famous entry music of the Hardy Boys dropped and the two WWE legends appeared at the top of the stage.

After making their way down to the ring to a raucous reception, a fascinating match took place as each team got their hands on the belts, which were suspended high above the ring.

After clearing the ring, the Hardys were quickly on the front foot, though Cesaro and Sheamus quickly gave fans a moment to remember as Cesaro swung Anderson around the ring while Sheamus delivered 30 lashes to Gallows’ chest.

However, once Anderson was taking out by a Twist of Fate off the top of the ladder, Jeff once again left the WWE Universe stunned as he delivered a Swanton Bomb off a 20-foot ladder to put Cesaro and Sheamus through two ladders suspended between the ring and the fan barricade.

A true #WrestleMania moment as the Hardy's return 😎 pic.twitter.com/E9IkHydTMt — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) April 3, 2017

That cleared the way for Matt to scale the ladder, and pull down the two tag team titles to ensure the Hardy’s made an incredible and triumphant return to the WWE.