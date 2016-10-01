Europe will attempt to catch the United States in the Ryder Cup after struggling on Friday, although they will take momentum from the 3-1 result in the afternoon’s fourballs that kept them in contention at Hazeltine National Golf Course. Follow the live action.

Saturday’s foursomes:

Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler vs Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters

Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka vs Henrik Stenson & Natt Fitzpatrick

Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson vs Justion Rose & Chris Wood

Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed vs Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello

Friday’s results:

Foursomes:

Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed beat Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose 3&2

Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy & Andy Sullivan

Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia & Martin Kaymer 4&2

Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchr beat Lee Westwood & Thomas Pieters 5&4

Fourballs:

Justin Rose & HenrikStenson beat Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed 5&4

Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello beat JB Holmes and Ryan Moore 3&2

Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka beat Martin Kaymer & Danny Willett 5&4

Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters beat Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchar 3&2