Ryder Cup 2016 live: Latest scores on day two as Europe attempt to claw back deficit after winning Friday fourballs

Follow the latest from the second day of the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course

rory-mcilroy.jpg
Rory McIlroy celebrates winning his fourballs alongside Thomas Pieters against Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Getty

Europe will attempt to catch the United States in the Ryder Cup after struggling on Friday, although they will take momentum from the 3-1 result in the afternoon’s fourballs that kept them in contention at Hazeltine National Golf Course. Follow the live action.

  • Saturday’s foursomes:
  • Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler vs Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters
  • Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka vs Henrik Stenson & Natt Fitzpatrick
  • Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson vs Justion Rose & Chris Wood
  • Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed vs Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello

Friday’s results:

Foursomes:

Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed beat Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose 3&2

Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy & Andy Sullivan

Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia & Martin Kaymer 4&2

Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchr beat Lee Westwood & Thomas Pieters 5&4

Fourballs:

Justin Rose & HenrikStenson beat Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed 5&4

Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello beat JB Holmes and Ryan Moore 3&2

Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka beat Martin Kaymer & Danny Willett 5&4

Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters beat Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchar 3&2

