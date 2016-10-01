Europe will attempt to catch the United States in the Ryder Cup after struggling on Friday, although they will take momentum from the 3-1 result in the afternoon’s fourballs that kept them in contention at Hazeltine National Golf Course. Follow the live action.
- Saturday’s foursomes:
- Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler vs Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters
- Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka vs Henrik Stenson & Natt Fitzpatrick
- Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson vs Justion Rose & Chris Wood
- Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed vs Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load...
Friday’s results:
Foursomes:
Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed beat Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose 3&2
Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy & Andy Sullivan
Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia & Martin Kaymer 4&2
Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchr beat Lee Westwood & Thomas Pieters 5&4
Fourballs:
Justin Rose & HenrikStenson beat Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed 5&4
Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello beat JB Holmes and Ryan Moore 3&2
Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka beat Martin Kaymer & Danny Willett 5&4
Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters beat Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchar 3&2
- More about:
- Ryder Cup