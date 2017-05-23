Roger Lee Hayden has posted an emotional and touching tribute on Instagram after the death of his brother, former MotoGP world champion Nicky, at the age of 35 following a cycling accident.

Ex-MotoGP and World Superbike rider Hayden was hit by a car while cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday, and he was transferred to the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena to be treated for serious head and chest injuries in the intensive care unit.

The American succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon, with an outpouring of emotion and tributes from within motorsport following on social media after the loss of a much-loved rider and person, such was his likeable personality.

1/18 Nicky Hayden Getty Images

2/18 US Nicky Hayden bursts into tears after winning the 2006 Moto GP championship at the end of season - Valencia Grand Prix Getty Images

3/18 Italy's Valentino Rossi congratulates US Nicky Hayden after winning the 2006 Moto GP championship Getty Images

4/18 Ducati new rider Italian Valentino Rossi poses with team mate US Nicky Hayden on 11 January 2011 Getty Images

5/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Ducati Marlboro Team plays during the pre-event 'Riders will train with the NFL Indy Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis' of the Red Bull Indianapolis GP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 25, 2011 Getty Images

6/18 Singer Jay Kay, Moto GP rider Nicky Hayden of Ducati and F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone are seen on the grid before the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on September 11, 2011 in Monza, Italy Getty Images

7/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Ducati Marlboro Team arrives on a scooter in box during the first day of pre season testing of MotoGP at Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 13, 2012 Getty Images

8/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Ducati Marlboro Team shows his watch to fans during the pre-event "Riders for Health" during the MotoGp Of Great Britain - 29 August 2013 Getty Images

9/18 Nicky Hayden Getty Images

10/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Drive M7 Aspar poses and celebrates 200 GP's - 9 April 2015 Getty Images

11/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Aspar Team MotoGP greets and lifts the front wheel during the MotoGP of Japan - 9 October 2015 Getty Images

12/18 Nicky Hayden of Aspar MotoGP team poses with a Kangaroo at Maru Koala & Animal Park ahead of the 2015 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 15, 2015 in Phillip Island, Australia Getty Images

13/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Aspar Team MotoGP jokes during a pre-event at the Maru Koala Park ahead of the 2015 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 15, 2015 in Phillip Island, Australia Getty Images

14/18 Nicky Hayden of USA and Repsol Honda Team smiles during the riders parade before the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Australia - 23 October 2016 Getty Images

15/18 Nicky Hayden of the USA rides the #69 Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team Honda during practice ahead of round one of the FIM World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on February 24, 2017 in Phillip Island, Australia Getty Images

16/18 Nicky Hayden Getty Images

17/18 Jonas Loris Baz of France and Avintia Racing, Jonas Folger of Germany and Monster Yamaha Tech 3, Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi of Italy and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP, Dani Pedrosa of Spain and Repsol Honda Team and Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and Ducati Team pose with signboard "Thinking on you, Nicky 69" - 18 May 2017 Getty Images

18/18 R.I.P. Nicky Hayden #69 Getty Images

At the time of his death, a number of Hayden’s family were by his side, and his younger brother Roger Lee chose to pay tribute to Nicky with an emotional message that he posted on Instagram.

It read: “Nicky my brother, our story wasn't supposed to end like this. You were world champ for a reason. I've never met someone with the desire for racing bikes like you.

“I remember growing up we shared a room and you studying notes you took from the previous race and we were 12-13 years old, I'll never forget the Monday morning after you won the world championship, you woke me up to go running. That's what separated you from the rest and made you a legend.

“I could go on. You made everyone here better, cause when you wasn't here, we were riding or cycling to close the gap for when we road [sic] with you again. You pushed me to my best, but more importantly I'll remember what kind of brother you were. You were legend of a racer and a brother. You were there for me no matter what was going on in life. You wanted to help, I'm glad you were able to see me at my best these past couple years, not just on the bike, but mainly off it.”

Roger Lee Hayden also rode in World Superbikes and paid a moving tribute to his late brother ( Getty )

The message was all the more touching given it went on to speak directly to Nicky on a personal level, away from the track personality that many were able to see and appreciate during his 13 years in MotoGP and his all-to-brief time in World Superbikes.

“I can sit here and ask why all day, but instead I want to be thankful for having a brother like you for 33 years,” Roger Lee added.

“Don't worry I got the nieces handled. No boyfriends till they're in college and I'll teach the nephews what it takes to be a champion in whatever they decide.”

After being crowned the 2006 MotoGP world champion at the final round in Valencia following a titanic battle with motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, Hayden celebrated passionately with his family, including his father, Earl, and his two brother, Tommy and Roger Lee, whose post on Instagram included a picture taken in the aftermath of that title success and what the pair were sharing at that exact moment that the photograph was taken.

Hayden (right) enjoyed a thrilling battle with Rossi (left) in the 2006 MotoGP world championship ( Getty )

Hayden's death led to a huge outpouring of tributes and memories from motorsport fans ( Getty )

“This picture is special to me, because after some bad luck and it looked like your world title was over, I grabbed you like this and told you it was still your year, and that was the first thing you did to me when I saw you at the podium. Tell me it back,” he said.

“Even during this incredibly difficult time I still have my faith, I believe if god will bring you to it, he will bring you through it. Till we ride again I love you. #letsgetit #69.”