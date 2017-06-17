Charlie Ewels, Piers Francis and Will Collier scored their first international tries as England wrapped up a 2-0 series win over Argentina with a 35-25 victory in another breathtaking Test match.

After snatching a 38-34 win in the first Test in San Juan, a youthful England were once more pushed all the way by the Pumas, who thrived on the raucous atmosphere generated by a near-capacity crowd of 29,750 at Estadio CA Colon in Santa Fe.

England could only breathe easy when man of the match George Ford coolly put over a drop goal seven minutes from time, to add to his five successful kicks off the tee.

The tourists were also indebted to the experience of Chris Robshaw, Mike Brown and Joe Launchbury as they secured an eighth successive win over the Pumas, who will provide the next opposition for Eddie Jones' men in the autumn internationals.

Flanker Sam Underhill caught the eye as he became the 11th player to be capped on the tour while Ford and Launchbury both demonstrated they would not look out of place in a Lions team, a prospect not likely to happen after Warren Gatland opted to call up replacements from Wales and Scotland in a move criticised by Jones.

Captain Dylan Hartley became the third most capped England international of all time when he ran out for the 86th time.

Danny Care of England scores his sides third try during the International Test match between Argentina and England at Estadio CA Colon on June 17, 2017 in Santa Fe, Argentina. ( Getty Images)

The second Test began as the first one finished, with both sides happy to play at a frantic pace, and England made a dream start with a fifth-minute try.

After securing their own line-out ball, Launchbury made inroads into the Argentina defence and produced a neat offload to get his second-row partner Ewels over the line.

Ford, who kicked seven goals from eight attempts in San Juan, added the conversion to make it 7-0 but the Pumas were level four minutes later when their enterprise in running a penalty paid off with full-back Joaquin Tuculet forcing his way over out wide through the tackle of Marland Yarde.

Ford restored his side's lead with a penalty but Nicholas Sanchez struck twice in quick succession to make it 13-10, the first of which was initially waved away by the touch judges but awarded by referee John Lacey after consulting with the television match official.

England's forwards were struggling to cope with the Pumas' scrum, their traditional strength, and Sanchez missed a chance to stretch his side's lead when he was off target with a 29th-minute penalty attempt.

Ford, on the other hand, was as accurate as ever with his next kick at goal after Tuculet was penalised for not releasing the ball.

That levelled the scores and England regained the lead nine minutes before the break thanks to superb opportunist play from full-back Brown, who plucked the ball out of the air following Sanchez's mis-placed kick and broke clear to get the supporting Francis over the line.

Rugby World Cup team of the tournament







15 show all Rugby World Cup team of the tournament



























1/15 15. Ben Smith (New Zealand) He did not look quite so special sitting on the naughty step, watching the Wallabies resurrect themselves against an understaffed silver-ferned defence, but the Otago full-back was the quintessence of All Black rugby: bold, skillful and too clever for words. Silver medal: Ayumu Goromaru (Japan) 2015 Getty Images

2/15 14. Santiago Cordero (Argentina) Far from complete – witness his difficulties in contact on semi-final day against Australia – but the 21-year-old from Buenos Aires was one of those most responsible for the new Puma style. A broken-field specialist who breaks the field on his own. Silver medal: Adam Ashley-Cooper (Australia) 2015 Getty Images

3/15 13. Conrad Smith (New Zealand) Understated? That’s an understatement. But genius of the quiet kind is still genius – watch his role in creating the opening try in the final – and as he winds down, he joins Gerber, Sella, Guscott, Umaga and O’Driscoll in the pantheon. Silver medal: Marcello Bosch (Argentina) 2015 Getty Images

4/15 12. Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand) If he’d done only what it said on the tin, he’d have been easier to handle. Unfortunately for his opponents, his skill set ran wider and deeper than popularly assumed. Big plays in big matches from a very big bloke. Silver medal: Matt Giteau (Australia) 2015 Getty Images

5/15 11. D T H Van der Merwe (Canada) Who? Let’s put it this way: if those All Black wings were on Easy Street, living life on the front foot and gorging on opportunities created by a stellar midfield, this fellow performed loaves-and-fishes miracles in a very limited team. Silver medal: Julian Savea (New Zealand) 2015 Getty Images

6/15 10. Dan Carter (New Zealand) There were rich pickings in this position – Dan Biggar, Nicolas Sanchez, Bernard Foley – but who could seriously dispute that the millionaire performances came from the best outside-half of the professional era. His drop goals alone were worth a king’s ransom. Silver medal: Dan Biggar (Wales) 2015 Getty Images

7/15 9. Greig Laidlaw (Scotland) A goal-kicking general in the French tradition, the captain emptied himself in an effort to keep his side in a tournament many feared might end depressingly quickly. But for some poor refereeing, he’d have made it to the last weekend. Silver medal: Fourie du Preez (South Africa) 2015 Getty Images

8/15 1. Marcos Ayerza (Argentina) He would cringe at the thought of the comparison, but the Puma loose-head specialist is the Dan Carter of his position. A master front-rower with an artistic streak, how does he play Bach on the piano with those fingers? Silver medal: Mihail Nariashvili (Georgia) 2015 Getty Images

9/15 2. Shota Horie (Japan) Japan weren’t meant to be able to scrummage and nobody gave them a prayer at the line-out, so the hooker must have been doing a hell of a lot right during the pool stages. He could throw a pass, too. Silver medal: Agustin Creevy (Argentina) 2015 Getty Images

10/15 3. W P Nel (Scotland) Agreed, he’s a South African from the Northern Cape rather than a Scot from the highlands, but he worked wonders for the blue-shirted front row. A genuine scrum-breaker and durable with it, he gave his side the platform they craved. Silver medal: Manasa Saulo (Fiji) 2015 Getty Images

11/15 4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand) Crikey, what a player. The man from Rangiora out-ran, out-jumped, out-carried, out-tackled, out-rucked and out-thought his rivals. Scariest of all, he could be the mother lode figure in the New Zealand pack for two more World Cup cycles at least. Silver medal: Kane Douglas (Australia) 2015 Getty Images

12/15 5. Leone Nakarawa (Fiji) Rugby athleticism made flesh. Some of his open-field running beggared belief, especially when the Pacific islanders took Wales to the limit of their endurance in Cardiff, and the technical aspects of his game were almost as impressive. A star turn. Silver medal: Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) 2015 Getty Images

13/15 6. Scott Fardy (Australia) If the Wallabies had gone the whole way, the blind-side flanker would have deserved a specially-minted medal all of his own for services rendered in the face of widespread ignorance. His contribution went unrecognised by too many for too long. Silver medal: Michael Leitch (Japan) 2015 Getty Images

14/15 7. Richie McCaw (New Zealand) He does not lord it over his rivals as he once did: it could be argued that Francois Louw, Michael Hooper and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe matched him blow for blow. But once again, he was the last man standing. Silver medal: Francois Louw (South Africa) 2015 Getty Images

15/15 8. David Pocock (Australia) Head, shoulders, waist and knees above the other 8s in the tournament, performing the role in an unorthodox but highly effective fashion. A prime example of a deep thinker away from the game bringing depth of thought to his rugby. Silver medal: Taulupe Faletau (Wales) 2015 Getty Images

Ford, for once, was wide with the kick but England were happy enough with an 18-13 interval lead.

Tempers flared early in the second half when the Pumas took exception to a high tackle on Tuculet from England winger Jonny May and the locals were cheering even louder after 52 minutes when Francis' poorly-judged kick rebounded off the legs of Argentina flanker Pablo Matera, who showed nice footwork to hack the ball on and regather to touch down for his side's second try.

Sanchez was unable to add the conversion to leave the scores level once more and England struck again five minutes later following a handling error from Jeronimo de la Fuente which Brown was quick to seize upon to get scrum-half Danny Care racing away.

Ford's fourth goal opened up a seven-point gap but it vanished just as quickly as Argentina winger Emiliano Boffelli went through a gaping hole on the England right to score his second try in as many matches, Sanchez converting to lock it up at 25-25.

Play continued to swing from end to end but England then produced the decisive score from close quarters after 65 minutes as Collier was driven over the line, just moments after entering the action as Jones began to empty the bench.

Ford, whose game management was again exemplary, kicked his fifth goal from six attempts off the tee and added his drop goal seven minutes from the end to give his side a 10-point cushion which saw England home to another victory.

Press Association