Warren Gatland fiercely defended himself against criticism of his playing style after being confronted with a question about “Warrenball”, with the British and Irish Lions head coach asking anyone to pinpoint when his apparent desire to play rugby in such a way first started.

Gatland faced the media alongside Ken Owens, the Wales hooker that will captain the Lions in their second tour match against the Blues on Wednesday, and took exception to a question about criticism over his style, which has drawn comments from the likes of England coach Eddie Jones in particular.

Having faced similar questions since becoming head coach of Wales about the physical nature of rugby that he has employed, Gatland appeared to lose patience with having his techniques criticised, with the implication that he is only capable of sending out his teams to play in one particular way.

Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings







15 show all Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings



























1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

“What do you mean by one way? When did that way start? You don’t know the answer to that do you?” snapped Gatland.

“I kind of look and go: ‘Was is it when we were successful at Wasps or when I was coaching Waikako to the Air New Zealand Cup?’ I don’t know, when did a certain style change? If you can tell me the answer to that I will answer the question when the time frame is appropriate – then I can potentially give you an answer.

“Look, a few years ago [former England attack coach] Brian Smith coined a phrase ‘Warrenball’ and I don’t know whether that was because he was jealous of how much success we had. We had a group of players who came through Wales at the time who ended up being pretty big physical players. The modern game of rugby is about getting across the gainline, trying to get front-foot ball and playing to space if that is possible. If you can get me when things started to change, I don’t know.”

The prominence of ‘Warrenball’ stems from a column that Australian Smith wrote in The Independent four years ago during the last Lions tour, when Gatland plenty of criticism for basing his game for both Wales and the Lions around the crash-ball abilities of Jamie Roberts.

“It’s a form of rugby I call ‘Warrenball’,” Smith wrote, “and if the evidence of the opening two matches on this Lions tour is anything to go by, we’ll be seeing plenty of it over the next month. I’m certainly not expecting to be catapulted from my seat in shock at the tricks the tourists pull against the Wallabies.

“We saw this straightforward but highly effective strategy when Warren was winning trophies at Wasps and we’ve seen it in his time with Wales. It involves very big, extremely powerful players taking the ball round the edges and equally big, powerful wings making dents infield at a high tempo set from half-back. There may be one or two unexpected tactical flourishes from the Lions when they enter the opposition red zone but basically, this is about belligerence.”







Gatland was quick to dismiss this as an unwarranted attack through jealousy of his success with Wasps, Waikato and Wales, and believes that the third Test thumping of Australia four years ago went a long way to shutting people up about his style.

“Look I don’t know, I think in a way it is an opportunity for people to want to be critical,” he added. “We experienced that four years ago when people decided to be critical and a lot of people and a lot of people got caught with their pants down afterwards, didn’t they.”

British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand







41 show all British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand















































































1/41 Loosehead prop: Joe Marler (England) Age: 26

International caps: 51

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Marler flourished in Mako Vunipola’s absence and kept the Saracens prop out of the England side once he had returned to fitness. The Quins front-row has come of age this season. Getty Images

2/41 Loosehead prop: Jack McGrath (Ireland) Age: 27

International caps: 41

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: McGrath has ousted Cian Healy in the Irish side and proved pivotal to disrupting the English scrum in the Six Nations encounter in Dublin last month. Has also helped Leinster reach the European semi-finals. Getty Images

3/41 Loosehead prop: Mako Vunipola (England) Age: 26

International caps: 42

Lions caps: 3

Why he’s on the plane: Vunipola looked a certainty on the plane before he suffered a knee injury earlier in the season, but he has returned to full fitness with Saracens and has been one of the standout performers in their return to form since the Six Nations. Getty Images

4/41 Hooker: Rory Best (Ireland) Age: 34

International caps: 104

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: He will head to New Zealand as the oldest member of the Lions squad, though he is yet to play in a Test match while on tour. The Ireland skipper benefitted from Dylan Hartley’s ban in 2013 to tour with the Lions, captaining them in the loss to the Brumbies, but his experience will be valuable to a relatively fresh front-row. Getty Images

5/41 Hooker: Jamie George (England) Age: 26

International caps: 17

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Probably the form hooker in Europe who can do as good a job from the start of the match as he can do off the replacements’ bench, as he has done so often for England. His only weakness will be that he has never played the All Blacks’ senior side. Getty Images

6/41 Hooker: Ken Owens (Wales) Age: 30

International caps: 50

Lions caps: 2

Why he’s on the plane: The Scarlets hooker enjoyed a strong Six Nations despite Wales’s struggles, and his physicality at the breakdown will do him well in New Zealand. Getty Images

7/41 Tighthead prop: Dan Cole (England) Age: 29

International caps: 74

Lions caps: 3

Why he’s on the plane: The most consistent tighthead in the squad who will offer past experience, current form and the fitness to last 80 minutes if needed. Cole could well force his way into the test side. Getty Images

8/41 Tighthead prop: Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) Age: 24

International caps: 16

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Enjoyed a brilliant Six Nations tournament along with a purple patch for Leinster, and he is simply a rock in the scrum that even the All Blacks will find difficult to budge. Getty Images

9/41 Tighthead prop: Kyle Sinckler (England) Age: 24

International caps: 8

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: He is yet to start a Test for England but that has not stopped his reputation bagging him a spot on the plane to New Zealand. Will add power and pace with the ball, and plenty of character in the changing room that can go a long way to making a difference on a seven-week tour. Getty Images

10/41 Lock: Iain Henderson (Ireland) Age: 25

International caps: 32

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: The forgotten man of Irish rugby provided a timely reminder of why he is rated so highly by helping plot the downfall of England. His versatility will come in handy for the tour where injuries will take their toll, given he can cover lock as well as the back-row. Getty Images

11/41 Lock: Maro Itoje (England) Age: 22

International caps: 12

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Will head to New Zealand with a target on his back after proving the form player in Europe over the last 18 months. A supremely talented individual with freakish athleticism, who can also make his presence felt at blindside flanker. Getty Images

12/41 Lock: Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) Age: 31

International caps: 110

Lions caps: 6

Why he’s on the plane: A veteran of two Lions tours already but still only 31 years old, Jones offer everything in terms of leadership, aggression, control and outright ability. Will provide support for captain Sam Warburton, and memorably skippered the 2013 side to victory in the decisive third Test. Getty Images

13/41 Lock: George Kruis (England) Age: 27

International caps: 20

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: He hasn’t played a game since January but such is his talent in the lineout and his importance to the Saracens and England cause over the last two years that Gatland gave him every chance to prove his fitness. Should get the Lions lineout firing on all cylinders with England coach Steve Borthwick also heading to New Zealand. Getty Images

14/41 Lock: Courtney Lawes (England) Age: 28

International caps: 58

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Beat England second-row colleague Joe Launchbury to a place in the squad after hitting the form of his life. It’s harsh on the Wasps captain, but Lawes can offer more physicality carrying the ball and a bone-crunching tackle few can equal. Getty Images

15/41 Flanker: James Haskell Age: 32

International caps: 75

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Because of Billy Vunipola's misfortune. The Saracens No 8 injured his shoulder towards the end of the season that, he decided, needed surgery. Haskell gets the call-up to replace his England teammate, and his inclusion frees up CJ Stander to cover No 8. Getty Images

16/41 Flanker: Sean O’Brien (Ireland) Age: 30

International caps: 49

Lions caps: 2

Why he’s on the plane: One of those who will not shirk responsibility in going toe-to-toe with the All Blacks, O’Brien is an immensely powerful flanker who can be a nuisance at the breakdown. Could well prove Gatland’s impact replacement in the Tests. Getty Images

17/41 Flanker: Peter O’Mahony (Ireland) Age: 27

International caps: 40

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: For two reasons. The first is guiding Munster through a hugely emotional season that has seen them reach the European Champions Cup last four, the second is for his man of the match display at the Aviva Stadium to shoot down England. Getty Images

18/41 Flanker: CJ Stander (Ireland) Age: 27

International caps: 15

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: The South African-born back-row may have been playing against the Lions had fate taken a different path, but instead he will head to New Zealand as one of the form players in Europe. Likely to be used as No 8 cover, but could bag himself a starting role on the blindside. Getty Images

19/41 Flanker: Justin Tipuric (Wales) Age: 27

International caps: 51

Lions caps: 1

Why he’s on the plane: The closest thing the Lions have to a natural openside, and offers the pace of an outside centre to help him to the breakdown. Could well be used in tandem with Warburton if Gatland chooses to stick with what he knows best. Getty Images

20/41 Flanker: Sam Warburton (Wales) Age: 28

International caps: 74

Lions caps: 2

Why he’s on the plane: Emulates Martin Johnson as a two-time Lions captain, and should have enough time to regain his fitness after suffering a six-week knee injury. Flourished at blindside for Wales in the Six Nations but could find himself back in the No 7 shirt. Getty Images

21/41 No 8: Taulupe Faletau (Wales) Age: 26

International caps: 66

Lions caps: 1

Why he’s on the plane: What he failed to show in the Six Nations, he has delivered at Bath, and a brilliant performance at Twickenham to help see off Leicester Tigers provided a reminder of why he will push Billy Vunipola hard for the starting jersey. Getty Images

22/41 No 8: Ross Moriarty (Wales) Age: 23

International caps: 17

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Another surprise name but his form in the Six Nations was stunning as he kept Faletau out of the Wales side. He completes an incredibly powerful back row selection. Getty

23/41 Scrum-half: Conor Murray (Ireland) Age: 27

International caps: 57

Lions caps: 2

Why he’s on the plane: Has struggled with injury of late but when fit he offers so many options from scrum-half. An accurate passer who has a telepathic understanding with Jonathan Sexton, his box-kicks are accurate and he is also a smart runner. Getty Images

24/41 Scrum-half: Greig Laidlaw (Scotland) Age: 31

International caps: 58

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Ben Youngs' withdrawal from the squad after his sister-in-law and wife of older brother, Tom, learned she was terminally ill left Gatland needing another scrum-half. After returning from the ankle injury he suffered during the Six Nations, Laidlaw was next in line for Gatland, with the Lions coach taking no time at all to call-up the Scotland captain to the squad. Getty

25/41 Scrum-half: Rhys Webb (Wales) Age: 28

International caps: 28

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: The most dangerous No 9 in the squad who has the ability to change a game in a heartbeat. Another who excelled during the Six Nations, and while he needs to keep calm and not give away needless penalties during the tour, he should prove a useful impact off the bench. Getty Images

26/41 Fly-half: Dan Biggar (Wales) Age: 27

International caps: 56

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Perhaps a surprise inclusion ahead of George Ford and Finn Russell, Biggar gets the nod thanks to the trust Gatland has in his big-game temperament and his reliability with the boot, both from hand and the tee. Getty Images

27/41 Fly-half: Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) Age: 31

International caps: 66

Lions caps: 3

Why he’s on the plane: One of the Lions’ key players in 2013 and crucial to both the Leinster and Ireland cause, Sexton provided a timely reminder of why he’s so important to this squad during the Six Nations with three wonderful performances. Getty Images

28/41 Centre: Jonathan Davies (Wales) Age: 29

International caps: 64

Lions caps: 3

Why he’s on the plane: Davies was always likely to make the squad thanks to his contribution in 2013, and while he has not quite matched those levels with his recent form, he is still a powerful unit that can be a handful for the defence to stop. Getty Images

29/41 Centre: Owen Farrell (England) Age: 25

International caps: 52

Lions caps: 1

Why he’s on the plane: They don’t come more dependable than Farrell, who is adept at playing in both the 10 and 12 shirt at a world class standard. Could line up alongside Sexton in the Test side, but also has the ability to oust him completely. Getty Images

30/41 Centre: Robbie Henshaw (Ireland) Age: 23

International caps: 29

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Has quickly developed into one of Ireland’s most influential players thanks to his defensive doggedness and smart understanding of the play in front of him. Well in the mix for a starting Test spot. Getty Images

31/41 Centre: Jonathan Joseph (England) Age: 25

International caps: 33

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: He wasn't expected to be named in the squad but Gatland admitted he and his coaches were still arguing about personnel with less than 24 hours to go. He has the X factor that no other centres on the tour have. Getty

32/41 Centre: Jared Payne (Ireland) Age: 31

International caps: 20

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: A real surprise but given Gatland's fondness for Kiwi-born players in this squad. A powerful runner and did well alongside Henshaw. He was also part of the group of Irish players who has a Test victory over New Zealand under their belts. AFP/Getty Images

33/41 Centre: Ben Te’o (England) Age: 30

International caps: 8

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: The New Zealand-born Samoan rugby league international who at 30 years old has just eight international rugby union caps to his name. Hardly the recipe for Lions selection, but Gatland has clearly been impressed by his direct running and impact from the replacements for England. Getty Images

34/41 Wing: Elliot Daly (England) Age: 24

International caps: 13

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: One of the most exciting talents heading out on the tour who offers versatility across the back line, out-and-out gas and a 60m boot that will keep the opposition honest. Daly is also a lovely runner to watch in full flight, and will prove a useful tourist when the inevitable injuries arrive. Getty Images

35/41 Wing: George North (Wales) Age: 25

International caps: 69

Lions caps: 3

Why he’s on the plane: A Lions player through and through who has already delivered his fair share of memorable moments from the 2013 tour. He rediscovered his form for Wales in the Six Nations, and is a threat from anywhere on the wing that can really scare the All Blacks. Getty Images

36/41 Wing: Jack Nowell (England) Age: 24

International caps: 23

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Another interesting choice from Gatland, but there is no doubting what Nowell offers the Lions. A tough line-breaker who is equally adept at finishing off tries, as his 11 scores for England demonstrate, and he has taken full advantage of the final few weeks to impress with the Exeter Chiefs. Getty Images

37/41 Wing: Tommy Seymour (Scotland)

Age: 28

International caps: 36

Lions caps: 0 Why he’s on the plane: Has shown his lethal finishing for Scotland after breaking into the side four years ago and is one who has gone slightly under the radar, doing all the basics to a very high level with Glasgow, to cement his place on the plane. Getty Images

38/41 Wing: Anthony Watson (England) Age: 23

International caps: 26

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Looked to be one of the more likely Test starters back at the start of the year, but injuries have severely hampered him to the point he will have doubted his place in the squad completely. A return to fitness just in time to participate in the demolition of Scotland before bagging two tries for Bath against Leicester provided Gatland with a timely reminder of his talents. Getty Images

39/41 Full-back: Leigh Halfpenny (Wales) Age: 28

International caps: 71

Lions caps: 3

Why he’s on the plane: Halfpenny was brilliant in the 2013 series and put 49 points past the Wallabies in just three Tests. His form has dipped over the past year, but Gatland clearly trusts the Toulon star and he also brings a reliability with the boot from 60m. Getty Images

40/41 Full-back: Stuart Hogg (Scotland) Age: 24

International caps: 53

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: One of the most dazzling runners on world rugby who can produce miracles is given a yard of space. He will be tested in the air, but can inflict fear among the New Zealand defence. Toured in 2013 but was left out of the Tests. Getty Images

41/41 Full-back: Liam Williams (Wales) Age: 26

International caps: 43

Lions caps: 0

Why he’s on the plane: Williams is rapid when given the chance to break and has forced his way into the Wales side, albeit on the wing. Likely to be used more as a full-back in New Zealand, but his reliability under the high ball and desire to come in-field to get involved will interest Gatland. Getty Images

Gatland knows that there is much improvement needed following the narrow 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, and insists that the performances need to get better as the tour wears on to ensure his side are at a competitive level to take on the All Blacks in three weeks’ time.

“There’s some aspects from Saturday’s game that we need to work on and improve,” the New Zealander said. “Also some positives we took from the game. We know we’re going to have to create momentum game on game and improve leading into the Test match.

“It’s 15 new guys starting with the opportunity to put their hands up. We’re going to need to raise the standards game on game to beat the All Blacks in three weeks’ time.”

The Blues meanwhile will make a late decision on selecting Sonny Bill Williams after the All Blacks centre was named in the side to face the Lions at Eden Park, despite missing last week’s win over the Reds with a knee injury. Williams has been pencilled in at inside centre as one of eight capped All Blacks in Tana Umaga’s squad, though will see how his leg reacts to Monday’s training session before making a decision on whether he can play or not.

