Having played a prominent role in the British and Irish Lions narrow victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians to get their tour of New Zealand off to a victorious start, Ben Te’o admitted that the 15 players who started the match are already at a disadvantage in trying to get into the Test side, having played just three days after making the two-day flight from London.

The England centre made a telling contribution in his first outing for the Lions as they fought from behind to clinch a 13-7 victory at Toll Stadium in Whangarei. With Anthony Watson’s try and eight points from the combined boots of Jonathan Sexton, Greig Laidlaw and Owen Farrell.

But the fact that the game was taking place just 72 hours after the Lions touched down in Auckland meant that the players had to cope with more than just the physical opposition that stood in their way, with the players struggling to sleep in the days leading up to the match as they remained jetlagged due to the intense schedule.

Te’o admitted that with each player likely to receive just two chances to impress head coach Warren Gatland before he selects his team for the first Test against the All Blacks, the players who started Saturday’s match were at a disadvantage from having to play when energy levels were not at maximum.

“Yes, you might be slightly disadvantaged compared to if you are playing on Wednesday,” Te’o said after the match. “In teams like this, with so many special players, you just have to take your chances, you just have to do what you are going to do.

“Maybe you should have got to the semi-finals or finals with your club team, and you’d be playing on Wednesday. Get knocked out early, you play in this 1st game.

“I expected a tough game like that. Obviously the preparation’s been very short, not long getting off the plane. The boys are still a little bit jetlagged, but no excuse, we had to come here and play hard, they were a good side, dug deep, we got tested and that’s what we wanted.”

1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

Te’o, who was born in Auckland and made his name in rugby league before heading to Europe, joined the rest of the squad on Sunday in travelling to Waitangi Treaty Grounds where they were welcomed by a special Maori greeting, which saw one of the largest Powhiri’s in the last 30 years take place in glorious sunshine.

But attentions were not far away from rugby and in particular Wednesday’s next tour match against the Blues, the Super Rugby side that will pose much bigger competition than the Provincial Barbarians did – a daunting prospect for the side if they repeat Saturday’s performance.

Lions tour day five: Team attends Maori ceremony in the Bay of Islands

Yet Te’o was is confident that the squad will continue to gel better as the get to know each other, with the added bonus that the jetlag should clear before the Eden Park encounter. The centre hopes that this will help the side begin to take their chances, having missed a number of opportunities to score on Saturday as they were held up four times when crossing the try line, which ultimately led to the nervy finish and narrow victory when the Lions could have been out of sight.

“You’ve got to be frustrated with a few missed opportunities,” he added. “There were two or three tries left out there early on. This is a new team, a new bunch of guys that haven’t been together long. Those are things we can work on. I think we showed character and a bit of grit and that’s good going forward.”

“If I’m honest, the last three days have been really tough. Waking up at 1am in the morning, some guys getting one or two hours sleep. The boys are really, really tired before training, before games. But we’ve got to push through and over the next few days, it’s going to get a lot easier. The guys playing on Wednesday will probably be feeling a lot better than the guys playing today.

The squad flew back from Waitangi to Auckland on Sunday where they will prepare for Wednesday’s match, before continuing their journey south to Christchurch where they will face the Crusaders at the weekend.