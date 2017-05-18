Ian Ritchie has fully backed England head coach Eddie Jones over his selection of New Zealand-born pair Willi Heinz and Jason Woodward, with the departing chief executive of the Rugby Football Union praising the Australian for his efforts since lifting the team off rock bottom after the “difficult” 2015 Rugby World Cup failure.

The 63-year-old Ritchie announced on Thursday that he will retire from his role at the end of the summer, despite the allure of the next World Cup in Japan in two and a half years’ time, because it is “a good time in terms of transition for the union.” He does so with England ranked second in the world, back-to-back Six Nations champions and, under Jones as head coach, having equalled the record winning streak after they matched New Zealand’s achievement of winning 18 consecutive matches.

After insisting that he doesn’t regret appointing Stuart Lancaster as head coach back in 2012 despite England’s pool stage exit in their home World Cup, Ritchie explained that the search for a new head coach that resulted in Jones being prised away from the Stormers in South Africa was one the reinvigorated him, but added that Jones has surpassed all expectations over his first 18 months in charge.

“I felt very driven after the World Cup despite all the disappointments in 2015 that there was a responsibility to say what are you going to do next?” Ritchie said on Thursday. “One felt Eddie was the right person for the job – did the trip to Cape Town – but one never thought he would win 18 games on the bounce.

“That is testament to what he is and what he brings. That is one of the reasons you feel it is the right time.”

This trust in Jones’ methods has brought immediate success in the form of a Six Nations Grand Slam last season, a first series win in Australia in the 3-0 summer whitewash and the retention of the Six Nations earlier this year.

England's uncapped players to tour Argentina







15 show all England's uncapped players to tour Argentina



























1/15 Will Collier, tighthead prop, 25 years old (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “Collier is a really steady tighthead. Scrummaging wise he probably has the best body position of anyone in the Premiership, so it is a great opportunity for him. And then we have got the young boy Hill who we brought in last year – he probably stagnated a little bit this year with a lack of game-time which is difficult for him but again it is an opportunity for him to develop. I am pleased with the strength we have got in that area.” Getty

2/15 Harry Williams, tighthead prop, 25 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: “We have got Harry Williams who is a big unit. He needs a haircut though, so I will have to chat to him about that – he is not short of a tattoo though. He is a good scrummager. He has got to work a bit around the field, so we will work on that with him. He has really impressed and developed nicely under Rob Baxter – he is a real credit to their club.” Getty

3/15 Nick Isiekwe, lock, 19 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “We have the young guy from Sarries coming in [Isiekwe] who is potentially a very good player. When you look at where he is now compared to where Maro was when he came into the Six Nations, he is going to be a really good player this boy, a really good player. So he is exciting. I can’t compare as I didn’t see Maro at that age. What I know is that he can be a very good player if he works hard enough, he is obsessed to want to be great, he has the potential to be a very good player.” Getty

4/15 Ben Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

5/15 Tom Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

6/15 Sam Underhill, flanker, 20 (Ospreys/Bath) Eddie Jones says: “He’s got good potential as an openside flanker, he’s a genuine openside flanker, he’s dedicated, he’s determined, he’s desperate to play for England, we’re delighted to have him. He’s an out and out seven but he could play six. The Ospreys have done a really good job bringing him through and we’re grateful for the work they’ve done.” Getty

7/15 Jack Maunder, scrum-half, 20 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: Maunder's an interesting player. He's a cheeky little bugger, that's what I like about him. He's got something about him. His pass is okay but he looks for opportunities, generally makes good decisions and he's a good size of a lad. We're excited by him and he's young. He's only just 20.” Getty

8/15 Piers Francis, fly-half, 26 (Auckland Blues/Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I've watched a fair bit of him playing. I know he played for Doncaster a few years ago, Doncaster to Auckland is bit of a change. He's got a good kicking game, is a big, strong lad and he presents a different option for us at 10 and that's what we're looking for. Good, solid player. He’s got a good kicking game, he’s very good defensively, he likes putting his head in the dark areas. He plays very deep but that’s the Kiwi way so we’ll have to work on that with him and I’m sure we can. He’s an interesting player and he’s good enough to play Super Rugby. He’s a handy player.” Getty

9/15 Alex Lozowski, fly-half, 23 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “Lozowski is a good player, I’ve been really impressed. I think he’s been the best find of the Premiership. He’s come in, he’s got a nice feel about the game and he’s a rugged defender and he kicks his goals. He works hard and he’s a good fella.” Getty

10/15 Sam James, centre, 22 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “James is a bit like Denny. Sale have a way of producing quite funny sort of players. There’s nothing great about him but he finds the line, he finds space and he’s strong and has a good feel for the game.” Getty

11/15 Joe Marchant, centre, 20 (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “This is the ideal opportunity to bring young guys through. The talent there is just so exciting – look at it, good young athletes, desperate, desperate to play for England. Every time they play for their club, they are willing to die for their club, obsessed by being great, and if players aren’t like that, then they won’t play for England.” Getty

12/15 Harry Mallinder, centre/full-back, 20 (Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I think he can play 15 and I think he can play centre and I think he can potentially play on the wing. Big, strong lad. Good in the air. Massive kicking game. Kicks the ball 60m. Needs to work on his defence, but for a young player that’s OK. He’s got a feel for the game. Possibly to start with he might be looked at as a winger or centre or full back, I’m not sure yet.” Getty

13/15 Denny Solomona, wing, 23 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “There’s something about him. He finds the line. He’s got that ability, when he gets the ball, to score a try. I went to watch him against Gloucester at the weekend. He’s still got a lot of work to do on his game, positionally, but we can work on those areas with him. He’s got a certain amount of X-factor about him though.” Getty

14/15 Joe Cokanasiga, wing, 19 (London Irish) Eddie Jones says: “He’s big mate. And he’s fast. That’s the only thing I see, I don’t care who he plays for, he could be playing for anyone. He’s big and fast.” Getty

15/15 Nathan Earle, wing/full-back, 22 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “I’m interested in this Nathan Earle from Saracens. I watched him play ITM Cup for Canterbury and he’s got real potential. He’s a big, tall guy who’s got pace, so he has been selected ahead of Christian [Wade] and Marland [Yarde]. There are a lot of disappointed players. Given that we’ve had 16 picked for the Lions, we’ve still got a lot of good players who haven’t been picked by England, which shows the depth of talent in England.” Getty

But it has also brought with it its controversy. Jones has not hesitated in calling up players who were born overseas, with Wasps No 8 Nathan Hughes, Northampton Saints back-row Teimana Harrison and Worcester Warriors centre Ben Te’o all making their England debuts during his reign. He has continued that with his latest squad selection, with New Zealand-born Denny Solomona handed his first call-up after qualifying for England via the current three-year residency rule, while Heinz and Woodward were brought into their three-week training camp this week, despite growing up dreaming of playing for the All Blacks.

With World Rugby changing the length of qualification on residency to five years from the end of 2020, Jones has faced criticism for loading his squad with foreign-born players, but Ritchie accepted that he is right to do so given it is within the rules.

Heinz's inclusion in the England training squad caused controversy due to his New Zealand roots ( Getty )

“It is a results-driven business, look at 18 games on the bounce,” Ritchie said. “Eddie is restless about making improvement and changes, we lost in Ireland, how do we deal with that. We need to be ever improving.”

He added: “We absolutely lobbied for the extension for five years. We were at the forefront of that. If you have a three-year rule, you utilise that rule. I don't think there's anything inconsistent there.

“Eddie knows what the rules are, he sticks to the rules and is entitled to pick who he wants to pick.”

Ritchie will retire at the end of the summer ( Getty )

Having overseen the resurrection of the RFU from the chaos that he inherited after the 2011 Rugby World Cup – during which he brought the blue-riband event to the United Kingdom to help generate £228.1m in revenue – the news of his departure certainly came as a shock, especially with England on course to challenge for the 2019 Rugby World Cup,

But, he explained, the timing for change feels right given that Jones is planning on leaving England himself after the tournament in Japan, and losing the pair of them at the same time may cause too much damage to the RFU.

Jones stressed he'll call up any players eligible for England regardless of where they were ( Getty )

“That’s a very valid point and as I said, I’ll be whittling in my hut while Eddie’s watching cricket in Barbados,” he said of their differing retirement plans. “That would be a factor, if you had two shifts. Continuity, succession planning, all these things are important. If Eddie is finishing at the 2019 World Cup, we have to plan who his successor is and the CEO does that.

“In my mind there was no question that I was never going to continue after 2019.”