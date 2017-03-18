England lineout tactics leaves puzzling questions

Eddie Jones made it clear afterwards; something went wrong with the England lineout. Whether it was a tactic that failed, or a ploy to try and react to the Irish driving maul, England chose not to compete in the air with the Ireland jumpers. Meanwhile, the likes of Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson had a field day in disrupting the English throw.

The buck appears to fall with the lineout leader, Maro Itoje. The 22-year-old will need to take this experience as a learning curve and ensure the set-piece doesn’t falter so badly again.

It looked like resolving itself in the second half as England got their driving maul going. But a bizarre decision, in the 78th minute, not to compete for an Irish lineout when trailing 13-9 and needing the ball to win, leaves a lot of questions about what was going on with the English decision-making.

1/29 Jared Payne – 7 out of 10 One brilliant break in the second half that put England in retreat, taking a double tackle from Brown and Watson to stop him. Dind’t have too much beyond the high ball to deal with defensively. AFP/Getty Images

2/29 Keith Earls – 6 out of 10 Should have had a try, only to knock on after a last-ditch double tackle from Brown and Youngs. Outshone by Daly and replaced by debutant Andrew Conway late on. AFP/Getty Images

3/29 Garry Ringrose – 8 out of 10 Left his impression on England as he repeatedly broke out of tackles to put his side on the front foot. Took a brilliant catch from a restart to capitalise on England sloppiness, and unlucky to miss out on the man of the match award. Getty Images

4/29 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A defensive rock, just ask Ben Te’o once he’s recovered from the head knock he picked up within minutes of coming on. Carried strongly, but it was his work without the ball that really stood out. Getty Images

5/29 Simon Zebo – 6 out of 10 Given little chance in the first half as he and Watson negated each other’s impact. Weather conditions meant that it just wasn’t a day for the wings. Getty Images

6/29 Jonathan Sexton – 8 out of 10 Had to wear big hits early from Haskell and Itoje, but he answered any questions about his durability with flying colours. 100 per cent record with the boot and once again displayed his brilliant passing talent. A Lions shoe-in if fit. Getty Images

7/29 Kieran Marmion – 7 out of 10 Coped well in his first Six Nations start, with his box-kicking by-and-by on target. You wouldn’t know his inexperience by his performance, and it meant that Ireland didn’t really miss Conor Murray. Getty Images

8/29 Jack McGrath – 7 out of 10 Strong work in the scrum and looked to have the edge on Cole early on. He faded in the second half and was quickly replaced, but that’s no surprise given his extensive carrying in the loose. Getty Images

9/29 Rory Best – 8 out of 10 An early HIA didn’t impact his game as he was very impressive in the lineout. One memorable break in the first half stabbed through the English defence, and he won the battle against Hartley. Getty Images

10/29 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Saw off Joe Marler by half-time but Mako Vunipola proved a much more troublesome opponent in the scrum. Still, he’s put himself in position for a Lions starting spot, should WP Nel fail to recover. Getty Images

11/29 Donnacha Ryan – 7 out of 10 Took a bucket-load of work with the ball as Ireland tried to batter the England wall down. Taken off in the second half as Devin Toner was introduced. Getty Images

12/29 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 Rampaged through the defensive line to score, his long limbs helping him out to dot the ball down and give Ireland the lead. Disrupted the England lineout that ruined their platform to play off, and was part of a dominant Irish set-piece that paved the way for victory. Getty Images

13/29 Sean O'Brien – 7 out of 10 Brutal in defence as he led the Irish choke tackle, which proved a wealthy option for the home side that England couldn’t negotiate. Electric off the line to disrupt the Ford-Farrell axis. Getty Images

14/29 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Despite doing more carrying due to the positional switch, he was less prominent as O’mahony took the plaudits. Won the battle against Billy Vunipola though. Getty Images

15/29 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Very reliable under the high ball, given he was tested twice inside the first 80 seconds. Two knock-ons defined England’s game though, as the early won robbed England of their best chance and the last one ended England’s Grand Slam hopes as the full-time whistle went. AFP/Getty Images

16/29 Anthony Watson – 5 out of 10 Looked like a man who had made just two appearance in two months. Off the pace and certainly wasn’t any faster than when he got injured, as has been claimed. Looked a threat in the air, but nothing came of it. Getty Images

17/29 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Poor passing to both Brown and Watson, and his attacking threat of last week was snaffled out due to the starvation of possession for the away side. Getty Images

18/29 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Reliable as always with the boot as he made all his kicks, the most impressive being a long-range effort in excess of 40m. Struggled with the rush defence though. Getty Images

19/29 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Had England’s best moment in the first half as he caught Farrell’s chip over the defence for a solid gain. Defensively, he was very good beyond one mis-timed interception that came off a loose ball, which is not really his fault. AFP/Getty Images

20/29 George Ford – 6 out of 10 Overkicked a clearance to put England under pressure right before half-time as he put it straight into touch. His up-and-unders were average at best, but he did show nice footwork to evade three tackles in one move in the second half. Came back on after being replaced for the injured Te’o. Getty Images

21/29 Ben Youngs – 6 Had more defensive work to do than attacking, but did well when required against Earls and Zebo. Will not have seen as little of the ball as he did today for quite some time. Getty Images

22/29 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Possibly his worse performance of the tournament, but that says more about how he’s upped his game than what he did today. Held his own in the scrum, but departed at half-time. Getty Images

23/29 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the lineout and bar one penetrating run, did little of note in the loose. Had to do plenty of tackling to stop the crash ball. Getty Images

24/29 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Coped well against McGrath and enjoyed success against his replacement, Cian Healy. Unlucky to be penalised for a ball steal in the first half. Getty Images

25/29 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10 His brilliant tournament came crashing to a halt as he struggled to get through as much carrying as he’s been doing in recent weeks. Getty Images

26/29 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Guilty of getting caught in the breakdown to concede a penalty which gave Sexton three points.Like Launchbury, his carrying was not as prominent as in the other four matches. Getty Images

27/29 Maro Itoje – 5 out of 10 Something went wrong massively in the English lineout and, for that, he has questions to answers as the leader of the set-piece. Perhaps lucky not to see yellow when he steamrolled Marmion seconds after leaving a late one on Sexton. Led the English physicality, though that did border on the illegal at times. Getty Images

28/29 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Was quick off the line as he tried to keep Ireland’s width narrow. Tackled well, but being bashed by O’Mahony and Stander all game took its toll. AFP/Getty Images

29/29 Billy Vunipola – 6 out of 10 Impact was largely neutralised in the first half as Sexton kicked away from him when deep and his runs from the scrum were limited. Rarely did he see clean ball to attack with. AFP/Getty Images

Sexton shows he’s hard as nails

The fly-half was hit hard by James Haskell, then borderline late by Itoje, and then again by the Saracens forward in a bone-shuddering tackle that left the fly-half needing treatment. And yet he continued to give it his all.

Sexton’s moment to shine came with the boot, his beautifully struck 45m penalty on the angle a crushing blow to the England fightback that lifted the stadium and the men in green. But it was his desire to continue, despite having a more than able replacement lying in wait in Paddy Jackson, to see the game out.

Any questions over his inclusion in the British and Irish Lions XV this summer have been answered, such has been his decisive influence in every game he’s played in.

Heaslip injury a stroke of luck

The loss of such an important figure in Jamie Heaslip would normally destroy a sides spirit before kick-off, but it meant that Joe Schmidt had to re-jig his back-row to accommodate the returning Peter O’Mahony, with David Leavy named on the replacements.

It proved to be a match-winning change, as man-of-the-match O’Mahony sigle-handedly picked apart the English lineout and had a destructive impact on the oppositions defence. Schmidt flatly rejected any accusation of an underhand tactical switch, and you believed him, but it proved to be a very important one nonetheless.

Decision to bring Henderson in a tactical win for Schmidt

Another big contribution from the Ireland head coach was the decision to drop Devin Toner, all 6ft 10in of him, to bring in Iain Henderson. The more combative Ulster forward was able to perform in the lineout and get himself about the park, and what shone through most was his ability to break the gainline every time he carried.

Iain Henderson's return to the team was a selection masterstroke (Getty)

That was none so prominent as when he carried the ball to within inches of the try line, before stretching out his arm to dot the ball down for the only try of the match. It proved to be a decisive carry given the four-point margin.

England deserve praise despite grand Slam choke

Yes, it was another missed Grand Slam, and yes, it was another case of England choking when the pressure was on. But, this also was the end of the best run of form in English rugby history, and for that Eddie Jones and his side have to be commended, not slated.

England will recover from this - but will they learn? (Getty)

This is a remarkable side that can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, which made it all the more surprising that they weren’t able to get over the line when Jones sent on his “finishers”. England can’t be written off as the potential New Zealand-challengers that they were before this match after just one defeat, but it’s now a question of seeing if they learn from this experience.

Their next trip to Dublin comes in two years’ time, just a few months before Jones takes his side to Japan for the World Cup. Only then will we know the answer.