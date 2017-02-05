The final match of the opening Six Nations weekend sees Italy host Wales at the Stadio Olympico in Rome, with the two sides looking to join Scotland and England at the top of the table following Saturday’s action. Follow the latest here.

Italy vs Wales kicks off at 14:00

Italy looking to record their third ever win over Wales

Italians led by Sergio Parisse with 10 players retained from famous win over South Africa

Wales leave all seven uncapped squad members out of their squad

Alun Wyn Jones leads side with Sam Warburton included after change of captaincy

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

What time does it start?

The match begins at 14:00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV from 13:00

Teams...

Italy: E Padovani (Zebre); G Bisegni (Zebre), T Benvenuti (Treviso), L McLean (Treviso), G Venditti (Zebre); C Canna (Zebre), E Gori (Treviso); A Lovotti (Zebre), O Gega (Treviso), L Cittadini (Bayonne), M Fuser (Treviso), G Biagi (Zebre), A Steyn (Treviso), M Mbanda (Zebre), S Parisse (Stade Francais, capt).

Replacements: L Ghiraldini (Toulouse), S Panico (Calvisano), P Ceccarelli (Zebre), J Furno (Zebre), F Minto (Treviso), G Bronzini (Treviso), T Allan (Treviso), M Campagnaro (Exeter).

Wales: L Halfpenny (Toulon); G North (Northampton), J Davies (Scarlets), S Williams (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); N Smith (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), S Lee (Scarlets), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Evans (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), C Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), J King (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), S Davies (Ospreys), J Roberts (Harlequins).