  1. Sport
  2. Rugby
  3. Rugby Union
  4. International

Ireland vs England player ratings: Who stood out as Eddie Jones' side came unstuck at the final hurdle?

Which of the Irish stars fought hardest to stop England?

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Ireland vs England player ratings

Ireland vs England player ratings

  • 1/29 Jared Payne – 7 out of 10

    One brilliant break in the second half that put England in retreat, taking a double tackle from Brown and Watson to stop him. Dind’t have too much beyond the high ball to deal with defensively.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/29 Keith Earls – 6 out of 10

    Should have had a try, only to knock on after a last-ditch double tackle from Brown and Youngs. Outshone by Daly and replaced by debutant Andrew Conway late on.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/29 Garry Ringrose – 8 out of 10

    Left his impression on England as he repeatedly broke out of tackles to put his side on the front foot. Took a brilliant catch from a restart to capitalise on England sloppiness, and unlucky to miss out on the man of the match award.

    Getty Images

  • 4/29 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10

    A defensive rock, just ask Ben Te’o once he’s recovered from the head knock he picked up within minutes of coming on. Carried strongly, but it was his work without the ball that really stood out.

    Getty Images

  • 5/29 Simon Zebo – 6 out of 10

    Given little chance in the first half as he and Watson negated each other’s impact. Weather conditions meant that it just wasn’t a day for the wings.

    Getty Images

  • 6/29 Jonathan Sexton – 8 out of 10

    Had to wear big hits early from Haskell and Itoje, but he answered any questions about his durability with flying colours. 100 per cent record with the boot and once again displayed his brilliant passing talent. A Lions shoe-in if fit.

    Getty Images

  • 7/29 Kieran Marmion – 7 out of 10

    Coped well in his first Six Nations start, with his box-kicking by-and-by on target. You wouldn’t know his inexperience by his performance, and it meant that Ireland didn’t really miss Conor Murray.

    Getty Images

  • 8/29 Jack McGrath – 7 out of 10

    Strong work in the scrum and looked to have the edge on Cole early on. He faded in the second half and was quickly replaced, but that’s no surprise given his extensive carrying in the loose.

    Getty Images

  • 9/29 Rory Best – 8 out of 10

    An early HIA didn’t impact his game as he was very impressive in the lineout. One memorable break in the first half stabbed through the English defence, and he won the battle against Hartley.

    Getty Images

  • 10/29 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10

    Saw off Joe Marler by half-time but Mako Vunipola proved a much more troublesome opponent in the scrum. Still, he’s put himself in position for a Lions starting spot, should WP Nel fail to recover.

    Getty Images

  • 11/29 Donnacha Ryan – 7 out of 10

    Took a bucket-load of work with the ball as Ireland tried to batter the England wall down. Taken off in the second half as Devin Toner was introduced.

    Getty Images

  • 12/29 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10

    Rampaged through the defensive line to score, his long limbs helping him out to dot the ball down and give Ireland the lead. Disrupted the England lineout that ruined their platform to play off, and was part of a dominant Irish set-piece that paved the way for victory.

    Getty Images

  • 13/29 Sean O'Brien – 7 out of 10

    Brutal in defence as he led the Irish choke tackle, which proved a wealthy option for the home side that England couldn’t negotiate. Electric off the line to disrupt the Ford-Farrell axis.

    Getty Images

  • 14/29 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10

    Despite doing more carrying due to the positional switch, he was less prominent as O’mahony took the plaudits. Won the battle against Billy Vunipola though.

    Getty Images

  • 15/29 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10

    Very reliable under the high ball, given he was tested twice inside the first 80 seconds. Two knock-ons defined England’s game though, as the early won robbed England of their best chance and the last one ended England’s Grand Slam hopes as the full-time whistle went.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/29 Anthony Watson – 5 out of 10

    Looked like a man who had made just two appearance in two months. Off the pace and certainly wasn’t any faster than when he got injured, as has been claimed. Looked a threat in the air, but nothing came of it.

    Getty Images

  • 17/29 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10

    Poor passing to both Brown and Watson, and his attacking threat of last week was snaffled out due to the starvation of possession for the away side.

    Getty Images

  • 18/29 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10

    Reliable as always with the boot as he made all his kicks, the most impressive being a long-range effort in excess of 40m. Struggled with the rush defence though.

    Getty Images

  • 19/29 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10

    Had England’s best moment in the first half as he caught Farrell’s chip over the defence for a solid gain. Defensively, he was very good beyond one mis-timed interception that came off a loose ball, which is not really his fault.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/29 George Ford – 6 out of 10

    Overkicked a clearance to put England under pressure right before half-time as he put it straight into touch. His up-and-unders were average at best, but he did show nice footwork to evade three tackles in one move in the second half. Came back on after being replaced for the injured Te’o.

    Getty Images

  • 21/29 Ben Youngs – 6

    Had more defensive work to do than attacking, but did well when required against Earls and Zebo. Will not have seen as little of the ball as he did today for quite some time.

    Getty Images

  • 22/29 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10

    Possibly his worse performance of the tournament, but that says more about how he’s upped his game than what he did today. Held his own in the scrum, but departed at half-time.

    Getty Images

  • 23/29 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10

    Struggled in the lineout and bar one penetrating run, did little of note in the loose. Had to do plenty of tackling to stop the crash ball.

    Getty Images

  • 24/29 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10

    Coped well against McGrath and enjoyed success against his replacement, Cian Healy. Unlucky to be penalised for a ball steal in the first half.

    Getty Images

  • 25/29 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10

    His brilliant tournament came crashing to a halt as he struggled to get through as much carrying as he’s been doing in recent weeks.

    Getty Images

  • 26/29 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10

    Guilty of getting caught in the breakdown to concede a penalty which gave Sexton three points.Like Launchbury, his carrying was not as prominent as in the other four matches.

    Getty Images

  • 27/29 Maro Itoje – 5 out of 10

    Something went wrong massively in the English lineout and, for that, he has questions to answers as the leader of the set-piece. Perhaps lucky not to see yellow when he steamrolled Marmion seconds after leaving a late one on Sexton. Led the English physicality, though that did border on the illegal at times.

    Getty Images

  • 28/29 James Haskell – 6 out of 10

    Was quick off the line as he tried to keep Ireland’s width narrow. Tackled well, but being bashed by O’Mahony and Stander all game took its toll.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 29/29 Billy Vunipola – 6 out of 10

    Impact was largely neutralised in the first half as Sexton kicked away from him when deep and his runs from the scrum were limited. Rarely did he see clean ball to attack with.

    AFP/Getty Images

England's winning run was finally brought to a close as their quest for consecutive Grand Slams ended in a 13-9 defeat by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The reigning RBS 6 Nations champions fell to a try by Iain Henderson and eight points from Johnny Sexton, denying them the 19th successive Test victory that would have eclipsed the record set by New Zealand last year.

A frenetic but one-sided first half gave way to a more tense rain-swept second period and while the scoreline painted the picture of a close encounter, Ireland were clear masters on a day when history beckoned for Eddie Jones' men.

  • Read more

Ireland beat England to deny the Grand Slam and end winning streak

England had been urged to embrace the occasion by Jones, who stated "greatness" would accompany the prize of back-to-back Grand Slams, but it was a rattled team that trailed 10-3 at half-time.

Possession read 75 per cent in Ireland's favour and visits to the home 22 were rare and brief, and they were fortunate to trail only to Henderson's converted try.

It was a different England to the team that flattened Scotland 61-21 seven days earlier to claim a second successive Six Nations title with a round to spare, panic sweeping through their ranks as they succumbed to the pressure of the occasion.

Once the exhilarating chaos of the first half had subsided, the champions settled and at times they hinted at a revival that would propel them past the All Blacks' milestone, but they never truly ignited as Jones endured his first loss since taking charge at Twickenham.

Ireland saved their best performance of the tournament for its climax, overcoming the late withdrawal of Jamie Heaslip through injury and absence of half-back general Conor Murray to ambush the Grand Slam march at its final hurdle.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page for the full Ireland vs England player ratings.

Additional reporting by PA. 

Comments