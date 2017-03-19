Six Nations team of the weekend - round five

Ireland dashed England’s hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam with a thrilling victory in Dublin, while Scotland ended their campaign with a third victory for just the second time in 17 years, while a bizarre finish in Paris saw France beat Wales after a 100-minute match.

The Grand Slam came down to the final match of the championship, as although England had already won the Six Nations title, they still had their eyes set on a second consecutive whitewash that would also set a new world record of 19 consecutive wins.

But they met a determined Ireland side that waited until the final match of the tournament to produce their best display, and secured 13-9 victory that ended Eddie Jones’s unbeaten start as England head coach.

Earlier in the day, Scotland compounded Italy’s misery, as they arrived at Murrayfield already consigned to the Wooden Spoon and left on the wrong end of a 29-0 hiding, leaving Conor O’Shea’s side pointless and with a lot of work to do.

But nothing could quite rival what happened in Cardiff, as a calamity of decisions, collapsed scrums, sin-bins and penalties led to France vs Wales reaching the 101st minute, when replacement hooker Damien Chouly bundled over the line to score a try that, with Camille Liopez’s conversion, secured the French as 20-18 victory.

So who made our team of the weekend in the final round of the championship?

