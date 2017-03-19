  1. Sport
  2. Rugby
  3. Rugby Union
  4. International

Peter O'Mahony leads final Six Nations team of the weekend after brilliant return to plot downfall of England

Who makes our final Six Nations team of the weekend?

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Six Nations team of the weekend - round five

Six Nations team of the weekend - round five

  • 1/15 15. Jared Payne (Ireland)

    Returned from a serious kidney injury to run riot over England as he made hay from broken play, with one burst through the defence seeing the full-back surge into the English 22 and take two men to bring him down.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/15 14. Noa Nakataici (France)

    A broken field specialist, Nakaitaci revelled in open space as he made nearly 100m with the ball in hand against Wales. There’s still questions over his rugby ability, but for sheer athleticism, there’s not many backs better in the Six Nations.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

    Played fantastically in the first half to help Ireland to a seven-point lead, and while he was not able to put himself on the highlight reel, it was his half-breaks and runs over the gainline that kept Ireland on the front foot. His best performance in a green jersey so far.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/15 12. Alex Dunbar (Scotland)

    A powerful display as Dunbar repeatedly ran at Carlo Cana, rattling the Italian fly-half. Beat his man on four occasions as he ensured Italy were always in retreat, and is flourishing alongside Huw Jones.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/15 11. Tim Visser (Scotland)

    Has taken full advantage of Sean Maitland’s absence and added another try this weekend, though they won’t come much easier as he had to dot the ball down when already over the try line. He looked threatening whenever he got the ball though and ran some impressive lines.

    Getty Images

  • 6/15 10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

    Can be incredibly exciting to watch and deserved his try that got Scotland rolling, but it’s his kicking – both at goal and from hand – that has been excellent in the absence of Greig Laidlaw. He has shown his talent with the ball in hand, has the ability to pull off the unexpected, and he might just be on the plane to New Zealand this summer if Warren Gatland wants three fly-halves.

    Getty Images

  • 7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales)

    Impressed in Paris, despite the losing display. Put in a credible 20 tackles, second only to Justin Tipuric, and reacted well in the loose to make a handful of incisive runs. However, he needs to cut out the stupidity from his game, as he conceded a penalty in front of his own posts for a needless block.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/15 1. Jack McGrath (Ireland)

    Had the match of Dan Cole in the scrum which is no easy task, and was the dominant front-row when it came to carrying the ball, with the loosehead making a notable impact on the English defence.

    Getty Images

  • 9/15 2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

    Withstood a persistent arm injury to have a strong influence in his sides thrilling and bizarre victory. Beat the tackler twice on his way to making more than 30m with the ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

    Had Joe Marler on toast that led to his early withdrawal at the break and put in an almighty defensive shift. The impact from his departure on the Irish scrum was noticeable.

    Getty Images

  • 11/15 4. Jonny Gray (Scotland)

    Without his brother, Richie, for the first time this championship, but that didn’t stop him from impressing both in the lineout and with the ball in hand. Didn’t have to do too much carrying as Italy wilted, but when he did he always went forwards to break the gain line.

    Getty Images

  • 12/15 5. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

    The standout second-row in Dublin among a number of leading locks, which says a lot about his performance. Bagged the crucial try as he showed his clinical nous to ground the ball when England were napping.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/15 6. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)

    What a weekend he had. From Irish replacement to sudden Lions contender, as he tortured the English scrum and also stymied their attack with his defensive work. Brilliant in the breakdown as he was always a yard ahead of the English pack.

    Getty Images

  • 14/15 7. Kevin Gourdon (France)

    Possibly the standout openside flanker of the entire tournament, and France appear to have uncovered a gem in Gourdon. Started like a house on fire and he surged into the Welsh 22, and was a constant nuisance in defence.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/15 8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

    Moved at short notice to No 8 and did not let the change impact his game. Carried with his usual ferocious intensity and made a lung-busting 20 carries to sap the energy from the England defence.

    Getty Images

Ireland ended England's Grand Slam hopes - but how many of their players made the team of the weekend?

Ireland dashed England’s hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam with a thrilling victory in Dublin, while Scotland ended their campaign with a third victory for just the second time in 17 years, while a bizarre finish in Paris saw France beat Wales after a 100-minute match.

The Grand Slam came down to the final match of the championship, as although England had already won the Six Nations title, they still had their eyes set on a second consecutive whitewash that would also set a new world record of 19 consecutive wins.

But they met a determined Ireland side that waited until the final match of the tournament to produce their best display, and secured 13-9 victory that ended Eddie Jones’s unbeaten start as England head coach.

  • Read more

Five things we learned from Ireland vs England

Earlier in the day, Scotland compounded Italy’s misery, as they arrived at Murrayfield already consigned to the Wooden Spoon and left on the wrong end of a 29-0 hiding, leaving Conor O’Shea’s side pointless and with a lot of work to do.

But nothing could quite rival what happened in Cardiff, as a calamity of decisions, collapsed scrums, sin-bins and penalties led to France vs Wales reaching the 101st minute, when replacement hooker Damien Chouly bundled over the line to score a try that, with Camille Liopez’s conversion, secured the French as 20-18 victory.

So who made our team of the weekend in the final round of the championship?

Click on the gallery above to find out.

Comments