The new additions to the British and Irish Lions squad has not disrupted the harmony among the players, despite widespread criticism of Warren Gatland’s decision to bring in reinforcements for Tuesday’s clash with the Chiefs by leading names in rugby.

The former Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan, who led the team in 2009 with Gatland as one of his assistants, admitted that the addition of four Welsh players and two Scots based on their location “does not quite sit right with me”, while former Lions representative Jonathan Davies labelled Joe Launchbury’s omission “a disgrace”.

Gtaland chose to bring Wales forwards Tomas Francis, Kristian Dacey and Cory Hill along with scrum-half Gareth Davies due to the fact that the national team were already in Auckland on their summer tour, while Finn Russell and Allan Dell have been brought in from the Scotland team in Australia despite the likes of Launchbury, Dylan Hartley, Devin Toner and Danny Care being more obvious call-ups from the England and Ireland squads.

Lions video diary previews final game before first test

It led All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen to claim that a “split” has developed in the Lions squad, only for Gatland to completely dismiss his fellow Kiwi’s comments, and Haskell has insisted that the squad do not take notice of the things that are happening off the pitch as they have a big enough task lying ahead of them.

“When the ball is rolling and you are in the mix, you don’t really worry too much about those kind of things,” said Haskell on Monday. “You have got team-mates coming on board, who are buying into what the Lions is about. When they are asked to train, they train as hard as they can and when asked to make account of themselves and deliver a performance they do that. That’s what really matters.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks



























1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

“The politics of situations like that, being a professional rugby player, you can out your head down and just crack on with the job. Life is way too short to be worrying about other things and stuff like that.

“You bring guys in, that was always the plan, they are good boys, get on with it. That’s all that matters and make the most of it and let you lot worry about all that.”

All six of the call-ups will be among the replacements for Tuesday’s final warm-up match against the Chiefs, which offers the players one last tune-up before meeting the All Blacks on Saturday. Haskell will make his third start of the tour with the Lions yet to get a win on the board during the mid-week games.

Having put 32 points past the Maori All Blacks at the weekend, the most that the Lions have managed since they began touring New Zealand, the 23 that have been selected for the Chiefs encounter have been tasked with continuing the momentum generated form the win in Rotorua, and Haskell understands that the players who featured in the previous losses to the Blues and Highlanders must up their game this week.

“If we look at the Blues and Highlanders games, did we deliver, did we have control? The answer is probably not. Did we learn from it? Yes,” said Haskell.

“The Chiefs are going to run it from everywhere, take their quick throws, we just play our game with intensity and energy and the result will go our way.”

Haskell wants to leave the Lions jersey in a better place than when he received it ( Getty )

The problem for Haskell and the 14 other names that start against the Chiefs is that they face an uphill battle to force their way into the Test side, given the first encounter with the All Blacks comes just four days after this match. However, Haskell stressed that they must put the first test out of their minds and give Tuesday their all, otherwise they will be doing the real disservice to the Lions shirt.

“Every time you put on that Lions shirt you have to leave it in a better place than you found it. You have to put everything out there,” said the Wasps flanker. “There is no point trying to save yourself. You have to run yourself into the ground every single game.

It’s like a giant family and everyone is pulling in the right direction

“Sometimes when you are involved in teams they talk about the squad and it can be a bit of lip service, but on this tour it really is about that. We have trained together the entire time, we have lived and breathed everything, the disappointments, the successes together.

“It’s like a giant family and everyone is pulling in the right direction.

“It’s important we put everything out there against the Chiefs to make sure the boys go into the Test match with another win and real positivity.”