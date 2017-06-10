Sexton-Farrell axis back in the frame

Warren Gatland has been adamant that Owen Farrell is in the squad as a fly-half, but the injury to Jonathan Davies shy of the half-hour mark in the 12-3 victory over the Crusaders forced the British and Irish Lions head coach into a rethink.

He had to send on Johnny Sexton, move Farrell to inside centre and Ben Te’o at outside centre, and he may just have stumbled over his Test midfield. Sexton enjoyed his best performance for quite some time after stuttering his way through the tour opener against the Provincial Barbarians, and he was able to find ways if unhinging the Crusaders defence to break the line.

Farrell meanwhile is able to command the game from either 10 or 12, and if Gatland liked what he saw from having both playmakers on the field at the same time, he could give them a run-out together from the start against the New Zealand Maori next Saturday.

O’Mahony and O’Brien stake their claim

The back-row looks a position of real strength for the Lions, but there are big decisions for Gatland to make about who starts in his Test line-up. Captain Sam Warburton should be one of the first names on the teamsheet, but with the flanker struggling with an ankle injury, his inclusion is no longer a given.

The pre-tour combination that many were anticipating saw CJ Stander and Billy Vunipola join Warburton in the back-row, but Peter O’Mahony and Sean O’Brien could be about to shake that up. The Irish pair were brilliant in defence and set the tone for the Lions’ defiant performance that kept the Crusaders to just three points.

(Getty Images)

With Stander appearing to now be in competition with Taulupe Faletau for the No 8 shirt, O’Mahony may force his way into the blindside role, while O’Brien would be a more than worthy replacement for Warburton.

Crusaders surprised with physicality

The one thing that all of the Lions’ opposition have noted is the level of physicality that the Northern Hemisphere side bring in their defence, breakdown and set-piece work. The Crusaders were no different, and while head coach Scott Robertson said that there was nothing that the Lions did that surprised him, the players did concede that they were not expecting such a physical work-out.

This is good news for the Lions if they are to make the series against the All Blacks a competitive one. With the reigning world champions among the most physical teams in the world, the Lions will need to match fire with fire when they meet, and if they can maintain this same intensity for 80 minutes they will make life difficult for the Kiwis.

You do not have access to view this Atom.

Te’o takes his chances but Hogg running out of time

Ben Te’o is putting himself right into the mix to start the first game against the All Blacks, despite being a surprise squad selection back in April. The England centre, who can play both roles in midfield, has impressed in both of his appearances on this tour and he is giving Gatland plenty of food for thought, especially with his knowledge of New Zealand after growing up there.

However, the same cannot be said about Stuart Hogg, who must now be asking himself what is needed to catch a break on this tour. The Scotland full-back put in a below-par performance in the opening match, before being knocked out of this match by his own teammate Conor Murray.

Hogg is running out of time to secure a Test place with Halfpenny breathing down his neck (Getty)

With Gatland pondering his options at full-back, Hogg is quickly running out of time to show Gatland he should be the starting Test XV, with Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams and even Anthony Watson putting their hands up for selection in the No 15 shirt.

Kiwis pleased with victory to give us a tour

There was not an awful lot of bad feeling following the Lions’ victory given that many of the New Zealand were quite happy to see the Lions suddenly look competitive. With Gatland copping plenty of stick this week from the New Zealand media, this victory at least proves that the Lions are capable of competing with the best as well as providing an entertaining spectacle.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Crusaders







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Crusaders



























1/15 Stuart Hogg – 4 out of 10 His first contribution was to slap the ball into touch when the Lions were on the counter, and the second was to leave the field after being knocked unconscious by his own teammate Conor Murray. So far, this hasn’t been his tour. Getty Images

2/15 George North – 7 out of 10 Ran well when he got the ball and came in-field looking for work, but he didn’t chase kicks hard enough as he regularly failed to compete for Murray’s box-kicks. Important tackle in the first half stopped a Crusaders counter and while it conceded three points, it probably saved seven. AFP/Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 5 out of 10 Couldn’t find North outside him for a first-minute try, and his second crash ball opportunity saw him suffer a head injury that needed an HIA from which he wouldn’t return. AFP/Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Another strong outing from Te’o and he is quickly putting himself in the frame to start the first Test against the All Blacks. Linked well with Farrell and his defending was reliable, followed Jonathan Sexton through a gap in a break that led to the final three points. Getty Images

5/15 Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Looked lively out on his wing and made some telling breaks, including the one with Te’o and Sexton that led to Farrell’s fourth penalty effort. Getty Images

6/15 Owen Farrell – 9 out of 10 Looked like the Lions’ general as he controlled play around the park and landed four of his five penalty efforts – though he may tell you different as the one judged to have missed appeared to go over the upright. Brilliant passing released runners outside him, and he also had to wear a few whacks along the way. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicking game was excellent and it meant that the Crusaders were repeatedly back-tracking. Quickened the delivery of ball for Farrell and Sexton, and looked like the extra time off had done him a world of good as he lasted the full 80 minutes without fatiguing. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10 A rock for the Lions and a performance that should bag him the Test jersey for the first game with the All Blacks. Strong running matched with stubborn defending as he tackler anything and everything in a black shirt. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Felt the full brunt of the Crusaders front-row after the Lions’ pack was folded in half in a first-half scrum. Carried well though and reliable at lineout time as he and Kruis linked well. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Involved in a to-and-fro battle with Joe Moody that saw each man enjoy success. Carried well as he got the Lions over the gainline, but also made a telling contribution defensively. Getty Images

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Effective with his carrying as he made dent after dent on the Crusaders line. Snapped up the kick-off when Luke Romano was unable to catch the ball cleanly, and led the side excellently. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 8 out of 10 A very impressive outing as he bossed the lineout, with all but one throw managing to find a Lions hand. Stood out in the first half as he carried well, and may have forced his way into the Test side with this showing. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 A real nuisance when it came to disrupting Crusaders ball as he stole an early lineout that led to a penalty, and also spoiled ball in the ruck in the second half. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 A great lung-busting chase prevented Richie Mo’unga from going the distance after turnover ball, and he also made two notable breaks with the ball in hand. Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as his first outing against the Provincial Barbarians, but still made an impact on the Crusaders pack and outshined his opposite number Jordan Taufua. Getty Images

Both of those aspects were absent on the dismal tour of 2005, and you can already see that Gatland is keen to avoid any comparisons to Sir Clive Woodwards ill-fated campaign. So, too, are the All Blacks, and given their love and respect of good competitive rugby, they will be the first to applaud the Lions off if they can take the fight to the All Blacks.