George North has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour after suffering a ** injury, joining Irish centre Robbie Henshaw in missing the remaining two Tests against the All Blacks.

Both Henshaw and North picked up injuries in Tuesday’s 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes, and will play no further part on the tour of New Zealand after the Lions confirmed the news on Thursday.

A Lions statement read: “Robbie Henshaw and George North have been ruled out of the rest of the British & Irish Lions Tour due to injuries suffered against the Hurricanes.

“Henshaw suffered a torn pectoral muscle and North a hamstring tear. Both will return home this weekend for further treatment.”

Henshaw picked up a shoulder injury in the 19th minute and had to be withdrawn immediately, with Leigh Halfpenny coming on in his place and forcing Lions coach Warren Gatland into a back-line reshuffle that saw North move to inside centre.

Although North lasted the full 80 minutes, Gatland confirmed after the match that he had been struggling with a tight hamstring in the days leading up to the final mid-week match, though had proven himself fit to play in a final attempt to force his way into the Test side.

1/15 15. Liam Williams Williams makes his third consecutive start at full-back after impressing in the first Test. Getty Images

2/15 14. Anthony Watson Watson scored the first try for the Lions on tour and will hope to add to his collection in the second Test. Getty Images

3/15 13. Jonathan Davies Davies penetrated the All Blacks line repeatedly in the first Test and was one of the Lions' better players. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell Farrell moves to inside centre, where he has played for England for the last two seasons. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly Daly continues on the wing and will hope to get his first Test try for the Lions. Getty Images

6/15 10. Johnny Sexton Sexton is one of three new faces in the side after replacing Ben Te'o. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray The Lions will keep a close eye on Murray after accusing the All Blacks of deliberately targeting him in the first Test. Getty Images

8/15 1. Mako Vunipola Vunipola will want to put in a better performance, particularly in the scrum against Owen Franks. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Jamie George George keeps his place in the front-row and will hope to continue the Lions' strong lineout. AFP/Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong Furlong's carrying and scrum stability sees him keep the No 3 shirt. Getty Images

11/15 4. Alun Wyn Jones Jones holds on to his shirt despite a disappointing display in the first Test. Getty Images

12/15 5. Maro Itoje Itoje replaces his Saracens and England teammate George Kruis in the second-row. Getty Images

13/15 6. Sam Warburton Warburton is back to lead the side from blindside flanker after replacing Peter O'Mahony. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sean O'Brien O'Brien continues at openside flanker, having scored one of the great Lions tries last tine out. Getty Images

15/15 8. Taulupe Faletau Faletau keeps hold of the No 8 shirt ahead of CJ Stander. Getty Images

However, that will not happen and North will return home along with Henshaw in what is a double-blow for the Lions.

Both North and Henshaw were considered leading Test candidates before the tour started, yet have not found their best form in New Zealand and missed out on the first Test last weekend as a result. North had been slated for the opening match against the All Blacks after featuring on back-to-back Saturday’s against the Crusaders and the Maori All Blacks, but he was replaced in the side by Elliot Daly following the England wing’s impressive showing against the Chiefs.

​Neither were considered for the second Test, with Gatland making four changes for this Saturday’s encounter, three of which are personnel and one positional. Sam Warburton and Maro Itoje are both included in the pack as expected in place of Peter O’Mahony and George Kruis respectively, but the big surprise sees Johnny Sexton come into the side at fly-half, with Owen Farrell moving to inside centre and Ben Te’o dropping out of the starting XV.