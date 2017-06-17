Johnny Sexton laid down the gauntlet in the wake of the British and Irish Lions’ 32-10 victory over the Maori All Blacks by claiming they are not the only ones who will be under pressure to deliver in next weekend’s first Test against New Zealand, with the fly-half pointing to the proud record that is held at Eden Park.

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park since the 23-20 defeat by France in July 1994, and have put together an incredible run of 37 consecutive wins since then to turn the ground into their very own fortress.

Having steered the Lions to a Test series victory over Australia four years ago, Sexton knows all about pressure, but after a commanding performance in the record victory over the Maori, the Irishman believes the tourists can take advantage of the expectation placed on the All Blacks.

“It's a much bigger challenge to 2013, the guys that were there can use the experience they gained with regards to the pressure,” Sexton said after the biggest win that the Lions have ever recorded against the Maori, ending their 20-game winning streak in the process.

“Come Thursday, Friday Auckland will be jammed with Lions supporters and how that can just hit you.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks



























1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

“It's small things like that help prepared the team, but like I said this is the biggest challenge in rugby to take the All Blacks on in Eden Park, they haven't lost there in however many years and it's something you have to get excited about. There's been legends of New Zealand who have never played the Lions and they'll be well-aware of that.

“I'm sure they'll be under big pressure as well with the expectation of trying to live up to what happened 12 years ago and it's a rugby mad country so the pressure is on.”

Sexton has become something of a hot topic as the tour has progressed, not least because he appears to be improving with each performance.

The Leinster stand-off was far from his best in the narrow victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, while he came off the bench against the Blues in a match that ended in the first of two defeats on the tour.

But, he is keen to point out, the opening match came just 72 hours after the Lions arrived in New Zealand, and given the way he has played in the impressive wins over the Crusaders and now the Maori, the explanation of jetlag appears a very genuine argument.

The 31-year-old looks to have put himself firmly back into the Test equation, with or without Owen Farrell’s thigh injury that has placed his first Test participation in doubt and there is the very real possibility that they could line up at 10 and 12 together.

Sexton has improved as the tour has gone on ( Getty )

Sexton even let slip that despite Warren Gatland’s failure to start the pair in that combination on this tour – the only occasion coming in the time they played together against the Crusaders when Sexton came on due to injury to Jonathan Davies – it is something that have prepared for in training.

“At times, he was at 10 and I was able to be his eyes and at other times, I was at 10 and he was able to be mine,” Sexton explained. “It’s great when you’ve got somebody at 12 who can help you out that much. When he was at 10, I tried to help him as well. I thought we played well together but it’s up to the coaches now.

“There’s a few drills where you just naturally fall in together. We did a little bit in Carton House, where we weren’t put in the same team together but we were, I suppose, doing a drill where at times he was at second receiver and at times I was. If you know the game like he does, if he plays 10 or 12, he’ll be a huge asset to any team. He’s a top class player.”

Sexton revealed he and Farrell have trained to play alongside each other ( Getty )

Luckily the Lions did not need the boot of Farrell in the win over the Maori as Leigh Halfpenny put in a faultless display from the kicking tee, landing all seven of his efforts at goal with a 20-point haul.

Halfpenny scored twice before the Maori struck back with a Liam Messam try that came through indecision between Halfpenny and George North in fielding a Nehe Milner-Skudder chip, but that only produced an emphatic second-half response as a penalty try and Maro Itoje score secured a crucial victory not just for the Lions, but for Gatland in what has proven a testing week.