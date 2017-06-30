Kieran Read is fully aware of the danger that the wounded Lions will pose this Saturday, and he has called on his teammates to fight fire with fire and match the intensity that displayed to win the Rugby World Cup nearly two years ago to wrap up the three-Test series with a game to spare.

The All Blacks captain delivered one of his finest performances in the first Test to help New Zealand go 1-0 up and put the Lions on the brink of a fifth consecutive series defeat, having missed the past eight weeks of rugby with a broken thumb.

The 31-year-old will again lead his side out for his 99th cap in Wellington on Saturday, and he will do so against a Lions side that has its back against the wall knowing that defeat will end the Test series as a contest, and lead to plenty of questions back home about what happened to the “strongest squad” for the last four tours, according to head coach Warren Gatland.

Lions tour video diary: It's do or die time

Read has been here before though, having been involved in two World Cup finals, and he believes a match of this magnitude compares to those two triumphs in 2011 and 2015.

“In a sense it compares in terms of the one-off nature of the game – they win they level the series, we win we win the series,” Read said on Friday. “It is pretty special and comes round every 12 years, which is another factor of that. I hope that it is not lost on our players. We knew last week we were in a massive Test match – it is not going to be easier tomorrow, it will be a lot together so I am looking forward to that.”

The No 8 is quickly forging his own captaincy out of the large shadow left by former skipper, Richie McCaw, with head coach Steve Hansen praising Read in the aftermath of the first Test for the way he performed in Auckland last weekend.

Read has challenged the All Blacks to match the intensity that he expects the Lions to bring (Getty)

Read’s rallying call, as captain of arguably the most dominant side in world sport, came on Friday when he made it clear to the rest of side that the same display that beat the Lions last weekend will not be enough to see off the tourists this time around given that Warren Gatland’s side know anything but victory will not be enough to maintain their hopes of winning the series.

“I think it will be a step up,” Read added. “You put those things on the line and it makes teams both pretty ruthless and wanting to do the best that they can. For us we’ve got to have that same mind-set, we can’t just be waiting for what they’re going to bring, we’ve got to go out there and take it ourselves and lead with our game and impart our game on them.”

Read added: “You can’t just roll out the same game plan as you had in the first game, you have to adjust and adapt to what is presented your way. Both teams have done that – if anything it is going to be even more physical tomorrow. I cannot wait for that battle. There will be slight changes so we will have to be good enough to pick out what they are and utilise that to our advantage.”