Rory Best will captain the British and Irish Lions for the first time on the tour of New Zealand after being named in one of 15 changes to the side that will face the Chiefs on Tuesday, with all six call-ups named among the replacements.

Best starts again alongside Joe Marler and Dan Cole, with Courtney Lawes returning from the head injury that forced him out of last week’s defeat by the Highlanders, having completed the relevant return-to-play protocols.

Lawes joins Iain Henderson in the second-row, with the Irishman taking his place in the starting line-up after featuring from the replacements in the last two matches for the Lions. Behind him, James Haskell and Justin Tipuric start at blindside and openside flanker respectively, with CJ Stander returning at No 8.

Lions video diary: Record win over Maori All Blacks ahead of first test

As expected, Greig Laidlaw and Dan Biggar start at half-back, having come off the bench in Saturday’s 32-10 win over the Maori All Blacks, with Irish centre pairing Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne renewing their partnership, one that also started the defeat by the Blues, with English pair Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell on the wings.

Wales’ Liam Williams is given his first run-out at full-back, with the Saracens-bound back vying with George North and Daly for a place in the Test side.

"We are five games into the Tour and there is still a lot to play for,” Gatland said. Those involved on Tuesday will be playing not only for themselves in terms of further selection but also for the whole squad.

1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

The four Welshmen and two Scots that head coach Warren Gatland called up to the squad this week all feature among the replacements, with props Tomas Francis and Allan Dell, hooker Kristian Dacey, lock Cory Hill, scrum-half Gareth Davies and fly-half Finn Russell all set for their first appearances on the tour in what could also be their last, given they will only stay with the squad for a week.

Joining them is lock Alun Wyn Jones and wing Tommy Seymour, and it could prove an important cameo from the former, with Maro Itoje and George Kruis threatening his place in the Test starting line-up.

Defending his decision to bring in the players from the nearby Wales and Scotland squads rather than anyone from the England or Ireland squads that appeared to be closer to selection based on performance, Gatland said: "We are here to win a Test series and we have brought cover for the replacements bench so we can limit the number of players who need to double up, which is tough to do at this level of rugby.

"We know it is going to be another big challenge against the Chiefs who have won the Super Rugby title twice in the last five years.”

British and Irish Lions squad vs Chiefs:

Liam Williams; Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly; Dan Biggar, Greig Laidlaw; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Dan Cole; Iain Henderson, Courtney Lawes; James Haskell, Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Allan Dell, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.